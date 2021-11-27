Factors to Consider Before Sandblasting Any Surface

—

When you need to clean a surface of dirt, corrosion, paint, etc., sandblasting is an excellent option. Sandblasting may smooth and clean various surfaces, including concrete and metal, which are the most commonly sandblasted. You might be shocked to learn that, when used properly with the right abrasive, it can also be used to clean more sensitive surfaces; for example, it can be used to restore ancient pitchers and even porcelain. Sandblasting, when done correctly, eliminates unwanted contaminants from surfaces with little or no surface damage. It’s also worth noting that industrial abrasive sandblasting is unsafe for both the worker and the environment. As a result, wearing protective gear is a must. Continue reading to learn what you need to think about if you want to conduct sandblasting well and become a true master blaster.

Test the Equipment and Keep the Dust Levels Down

Before sandblasting, double-check all of your equipment, including blasting pots, hoses, and other ancillary items. Because accidents might occur due to operator error, make it a routine to test all of your sandblasting equipment before beginning any surface preparation work. To keep dust from flying into the surrounding surroundings, utilize plastic sheeting or other containment devices wherever practical. Keep an eye on the amount of dust in the air and, if possible, move things out of the path.

Take Care of Yourself (Workers)

Workers who sandblast are exposed to a lot of dust, and they must wear safety equipment that includes an air filtering system that uses clean compressed air. To ensure that the air filtration system is working correctly and is clean, it should be checked regularly. In most circumstances, a regular dust mask and face shield will not suffice. In abrasive sandblasting, a blasting helmet and provided air system are highly recommended. Workers should also take precautions to safeguard their bodies. Good sandblaster suits are made to allow for easy movement while also reducing blast impact. Suits are usually composed of canvas or leather, and some feature a built-in sandblasting hood. Hand protection is provided by blasting gloves, while specialized safety glasses or goggles provide eye protection. Earplugs for hearing protection are also recommended since, in addition to a high amount of dust, sandblasting exposes employees to a high level of sound. Before beginning the procedure, make sure that all of your body parts are appropriately protected.

Surrounding Surfaces Should Be Protected

Did you know that it would be more acceptable to take action in preparation while minimizing environmental pollution? Start by removing anything you can from the area and covering anything you can’t. If you’re sandblasting indoors, make sure the windows are covered. Non-professional sandblasters frequently make this mistake. To “seal” the sandblasting area as much as possible, use tarpaulin coverings, plastic sheets, or brief skirts. Remember that no matter how much effort you put into concealing the items, cleaning will be required when the sandblasting is completed. Whenever possible, utilize an ecologically friendly abrasive medium. As previously said, sand is not a good idea. Also, keep in mind that sandblasting produces a lot of noise, which must be considered. Finally, don’t forget to enjoy the process as a sandblaster; watching a surface become smooth and clean is a sight to behold.

