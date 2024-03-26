How to Sell Your House in Bakersfield

—

So, you’ve decided to sell your house fast in Bakersfield. Maybe you’re relocating for a job, downsizing after the kids moved out, or simply ready for a change of scenery. Whatever the reason, once you’ve made up your mind to sell, you’ll likely want to do it as quickly as possible.

The housing market in Bakersfield can be competitive, with homes staying on the market for several weeks or even months in some cases. When you need to sell your house fast, every day it sits vacant, costing you money in mortgage payments, utilities, maintenance and missed opportunities to move on with your life.

The traditional route of listing with a real estate agent has its advantages, but it can also drag out the process. There’s an alternative becoming increasingly popular – selling to a cash home buyer. These companies specialize in buying houses as-is for cash, allowing you to bypass repairs, open houses, negotiations and ultimately get your home sold in a matter of days.

Comparing Cash Buyers vs Real Estate Agencies

Cash buyers and real estate agencies are close competitors. You can choose one according to your preferences. To make your choice more actionable, check out a close comparison between cash buyers and real estate agencies:

Cash Buyers

When speed is of the utmost importance, selling to a cash buyer is hard to beat. These companies are literally in the business of buying houses quickly with cash offers. The process is relatively simple:

You contact the cash buyer and provide details about your property

They evaluate your home and local market data to make a fair cash offer

If you accept the offer, they can close in as little as 7-14 days

The biggest advantage is the incredible speed. You avoid having to list, show, repair, stage or negotiate with buyers. It’s a straightforward sale without the hassle and uncertainty of the open market.

However, cash buyers don’t pay full market value for homes. They make a profit by buying at a discount, usually 70-80% of market value after factoring in repairs. So you trade that equity for an ultra-fast, easy sale.

Real Estate Agencies

The traditional route of using a real estate agent to list your house on the open market has its own set of pros and cons:

Pros:

Agents use their expertise to market and attract buyers willing to pay top dollar

They handle negotiations, paperwork and represent your interests

You ultimately net more from the sale than selling to a cash buyer

Cons:

The sale process is much slower – easily 2-3 months from listing to closing

You may need to make repairs, stage the home and keep it show-ready

There are no guarantees your home will sell quickly, if at all

Fees and Costs

Both options involve some fees and costs, but they are quite different:

With a cash buyer, the main “cost” is the discounted price they pay for your home, usually 70-80% of full market value.

However, there are no realtor commissions, closing costs or other traditional selling fees. Using a real estate agent means paying their commission, typically 5-6% of the sale price. You’ll also owe closing costs like title fees and prorated taxes, often 2-4% of the sale price.

So while a cash buyer’s discounted price is a large upfront “cost”, it can end up being less than or comparable to the fees from an agent sale after factoring in commissions and closing costs.

Repairs and Preparing the Home

Another major difference – cash buyers purchase homes completely as-is, in whatever current condition. No repairs, cleaning or updates are needed on your part. This is a huge timesaver and cost-saver. To sell with a real estate agent, your home needs to be in good showing condition.

Repairs to structural issues, outdated bathrooms/kitchens, curb appeal problems etc. are often required. You’ll need to declutter, deep clean and potentially stage the home too. These prep costs can really add up.

Flexibility and Control

Selling to a cash buyer provides more flexibility and convenience, but less control over things like:

Closing Timeline – While fast, you’re on their schedule for closing once under contract

Sale Price – Their pricing analysis determines the take-it-or-leave-it offer amount

Renegotiations – Their offer is firm, unlike a real estate sale where prices can be renegotiated

How to Increase Your Chances of Getting More Cash for Your Home

Do Your Research

Not all cash home buyers are created equal. They use different valuation methods and some may try to lowball you. Get offers from multiple reputable cash buyers in your area to get a sense of the highest offer you can expect.

Make Them Compete

Once you have a few offers on the table, let the buyers know that other companies are in the mix. This creates competition which can motivate them to sharpen their pencils and come back with higher offers to win your business.

Highlight Selling Points

Experienced cash buyers look at factors like location, condition, lot size and area home values when pricing a home. Do your homework and be prepared to point out the prime selling points of your property that justify a higher price.

Negotiate Terms

The sale price isn’t the only negotiable factor. You can also try to negotiate contingencies like the closing timeline, temporary rent-back after closing, or sellers leaving unwanted items/appliances behind.

Get House In Order

While cash buyers purchase homes as-is, you can still make basic low-cost repairs and freshen up the home’s appearance. This shows pride of ownership and can extract a higher offer versus a disheveled home.

Know Your Bottom Line

Ultimately, selling to a cash buyer will never match the full retail value you may get by listing with an agent. Review comparable sales and know the approximate range your maximized cash offer should reasonably fall within based on your home’s specs.

Timing Matters

The housing market can fluctuate throughout the year based on seasons and economic conditions. Do some research on the optimal times to list in Bakersfield. You may be able to get a higher cash offer during peak buying periods versus a buyer’s market.

Leverage Market Data

Cash buyers rely heavily on recent comparable sales data in the area to price your home. But you can also use that same data from sites like Zillow to your advantage. Identify properties that are sold for top dollar and make a case for why your home should be valued similarly based on features, condition, etc.

Build Rapport

Cash buyers aim to build a level of trust and personal connection during their walkthroughs. A warm, friendly demeanor and being upfront about your selling motivations can go a long way. They may even nudge their offer higher to secure the deal with a cooperative, likable seller.

Don’t Discount Too Quickly

It’s tempting to just take the first reasonable cash offer to get the sale over with fast. But take a few days to weigh all offers against your priorities. A buyer may be willing to increase their bid a bit more to beat out others.

Downplay Contingencies

Cash sales are touted as having no contingencies…until the buyer starts taking them on for inspections, appraisals, long close periods, etc. Push back politely but firmly on anything beyond a 10-day close with proof of funds as the only reasonable requirement.

Be Prepared to Walk

At the end of the day, if the highest offer still feels like an insult compared to your home’s value, be willing to walk away. The market is always ripe with new cash buyers constantly seeking inventory. Holding out could lead to that ideal win-win offer down the line.

