—

Yes, you read that right – mental health practices for your dog are what we are about to tackle here. While there have been so many reported benefits of being a pet owner to a person’s mental health, it is high time we also give importance to the well-being of the creature that gives to us! Remember that love is a two-way street – you must be able to give it in order for it to come back to you.

That being said, if, for example, you are going through an emotional or mental slump such as a breakup, and are thinking of buying or have already bought a dog to help you through it, it’s not like a switch that you turn on and it instantly fills the void that you are feeling right now. Just like a human relationship, the connection has to be nurtured and given the attention and care it needs in order for it to give you the benefits that you crave.

If you’ve just recently adopted a mutt or are needing more emotional relief from the one you already have now, you have to be able to take the necessary steps to ensure your pooch’s mental health and stability as well.

Here are some ways you can get that love that you crave.

1. Make sure to spend a lot of time with your pet.

It’s not going to work if you’re going to cage your furry friend for most of the day and only come to it when you’re needing some affection. Much like a human friend, you have to form a solid relationship with your pet. The more time you get to spend with one another, the more it will be familiarized with your smell, and the friendlier it will be to you. In just a short amount of time, you can get cozy with one another and be comfortable as if your pet were your baby. Physical touch also helps in this regard.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. Feed your dog the proper food.

In order to be mentally healthy, your dog has to be physically healthy first and foremost. Make sure you are feeding your dog a well-balanced diet, filled with the nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that he needs. He should have an ample amount of carbohydrates and protein as well, but not too much that he gets obese (obesity is a real scenario facing dogs of the world today). You don’t have to prepare fresh food for every meal – you can opt to get some natural dog food that is rich in the necessary nutrients in order to give your pet the nourishment he/she deserves.

3. Let your dog have ample amounts of physical activity.

It is important that you take your dog on daily walks, and out in the sun if the weather permits or if this is possible for the type of mutt that he/she is. Running or walking together is a great way to bond with your pet, and can even ensure the cardiovascular health of both you and your dog.

4. Give your dog some time to socialize with other dogs or other animals as well.

In order to develop some healthy social skills, which, just like humans, help regulate a dog’s emotions and well-being, you should be able to give your dog some ample time with other dogs or even other animals, if possible. This helps him/her get less violent, more comfortable with other animals, and helps normalize his/her temper when there are foreign sights, sounds, and smells, that he initially isn’t familiar with.

These are the top best ways you can ensure mental health practices for your pet. Make sure your dog gets these in healthy doses, in order to be able to give you the love and refuge that you seek in him/her.

—

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah.

Photo: iStockPhoto