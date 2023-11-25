Tips For Avoiding A Costly Car Accident

Millions of traffic accidents happen each year throughout the United States. Some of these wrecks result in the loss of life or significant physical injuries, while others may only cause a dent or ding in your car’s bumper. However, even those crashes that do not appear to result in substantial physical harm can still cost thousands of dollars.

According to the National Safety Council, auto accidents in 2021 that did not result in visible injuries resulted in an average of $17,000 in economic and non-economic losses. A fatal wreck’s costs can top $12 million. If you are at fault in an accident, or if insurance and other resources are insufficient to address these costs, the impact of such losses will fall on you.

The costs associated with a car accident can have long-term effects on your finances. Protect your family’s financial future by following these safe driving practices to avoid getting into a costly auto accident. If you get into a crash due to someone else’s negligence, contact an attorney who specializes in car accidents.

8 Key Tips For Preventing Costly Car Crashes

The best way to prevent facing the high costs of a car accident is to avoid getting into a wreck in the first place. While you cannot control how other drivers behave, you can control your actions and your vehicle. The following eight steps can help you reduce the chance that you will be involved in a crash resulting in serious bodily harm:

1. Do Not Drive While Impaired

Avoiding serious accidents begins with being an alert and attentive driver. Alcohol, illegal drugs, and even certain medications can impact your ability to see other cars, pedestrians, and obstacles. These substances can also increase the time it takes for you to react to hazards and impair your ability to respond appropriately to dangers on the road.

2. Avoid Using Your Phone While Driving

Using your cell phone to check text messages, call friends and family, or peruse the internet does more than take your eyes and focus off the road. You must also use your hands and fingers to accomplish these tasks, which affects your ability to swiftly and safely control your car in an emergency. Make sure to avoid using your phone while you’re on the road.

3. Get Enough Rest Before Driving

Do not underestimate the value of a good night’s sleep, especially if you have to drive a long distance. According to the Sleep Foundation, drivers who get behind the wheel after being awake for 20 or more hours are as impaired as someone with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08%.

4. Wear Your Seat Belt

Seat belts save lives. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that between 1975 and 2017, seat belt use has saved nearly 375,000 lives. Whether you are going around the neighborhood or across the country, buckling up should be the first thing you do when you get into your car.

5. Keep Your Car In Good Working Order

Staying on top of your car’s maintenance helps ensure that it responds reliably and predictably when needed. Replace your car’s tires when there is damage or significant tread wear, and service your car’s brake system if there are unusual noises or sensations when using your brakes.

Similarly, you should fix cracks or defects in your windows and any other issue that impacts the performance of your car or your ability to see outside your vehicle.

6. Drive Defensively

Aggressive driving behaviors, such as speeding and disregarding traffic laws, frequently contribute to car accidents. While you might feel comfortable speeding around slower-moving traffic or zipping through a red light, other drivers may not anticipate these maneuvers. As a result, they might react in ways you do not expect, leading to a collision.

Instead, drive defensively, and always be aware of what other drivers are doing around you. If necessary, slow down and distance yourself from any unsafe drivers you notice. Watch your speed, remember to use your turn signal appropriately, and follow the right-of-way laws.

Driving defensively can help you focus on monitoring the environment around you, giving you a better opportunity to avoid auto crashes.

7. Review Your Insurance Coverage

Many states require all motorists to carry insurance policies that provide a certain amount of benefits. You can almost always find an insurance company willing to offer you more protection than the law demands.

Consider your driving habits and whether your policy’s limits are sufficient to protect you in the event of an accident. If you are a high-mileage driver or frequently drive on freeways and interstates, having higher policy limits could protect you from paying a sizable difference between your policy’s limits and your actual costs.

In the same way, having coverage for an uninsured or underinsured accident can also protect you if you were to collide with someone who does not have insurance.

8. Follow Your Doctor’s Orders After An Accident

If you are involved in an accident, seeking medical attention as soon as possible can reduce the financial costs associated with your crash in the long run. This is especially necessary if you hit your head, feel tingling or numbness in your extremities, or are experiencing paralysis. Serious injuries can result in high medical costs for many years.

Prompt medical care can lead to a diagnosis and medical care that can mitigate the harm you sustained in your crash. Ensure you follow your doctor’s orders and treatment instructions if you need follow-up care. Keeping appointments and taking medications as prescribed will help speed your recovery and potentially reduce the financial impact of your accident.

Your Safety Is In Your Hands

The road can be a surprisingly treacherous place. Thousands of accidents happen every day, and even those accidents that you can physically walk away from can still result in significant financial losses for you and your loved ones.

You may not be able to prevent someone from acting carelessly or causing an accident, but by following these eight crucial tips, you can reduce your likelihood of getting into a wreck and help keep the road a safer place for all drivers.

