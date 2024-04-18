Types of No Deposit Bonuses and Which One Is Best To Choose

—

No deposit bonuses are the holy grail of the igaming industry. Everyone seems to like to get something 100% free, without having to spend money. Fortunately, at online casinos, this is possible. No deposit bonuses are offered to both new customers of online gambling houses and their regular customers. They come in a wide variety of forms.

I decided to check the available types of no deposit bonuses and find out which one is best to choose. I conducted my tests on the offers of top online casinos that are legal in the European Union and therefore legally acceptable by its member countries authorities.

Types of no deposit bonuses at online casinos

Promotions and no-deposit bonuses at top online casinos can be divided into several different categories. However, they have one common feature – to get them, the player does not have to make a deposit of funds into the online casino account. Among the available options, you can find such bonuses as:

free spins without deposit,

free cash without deposit,

free bets.

These three basic categories of bonuses can in turn be divided into further subcategories, which are subject to player type, codes or wagering conditions. On this basis, we can distinguish further options, such as:

no deposit bonuses without wagering requirements,

no deposit bonuses for new players,

no deposit bonuses for regular players,

no deposit bonuses with promo codes.

Free spins with no deposit

Free spins are offered by the vast majority of legitimate online casinos as part of their welcome offers. Some of the casinos offer them without the need to deposit funds, but only for registering and sending documents to prove your identity. Free spins can also be obtained, for example, on the occasion of the release of a new version of a slot, from one of the well-known providers.

Free spins, however, have their limitations. Online casinos offer them only on slot machines, often exclusively on games from specific providers or on specific titles. FS are also subject to wagering requirements, which are sometimes very demanding, and have limits on maximum winnings.

Free bonus cash with no deposit

Although many people agree with the statement that there is no such thing as a free prize, online casinos, especially those with a license accepted in the European Union , are breaking those patterns. Free cash bonuses are usually awarded as part of welcome offers for simply registering and verifying personal data.

Free bonus cash is usually awarded on most games, including both slots and table games, which is a big advantage of this bonus. They are generally subject to wagering requirements, which can vary considerably depending on the casino or the bonus itself. Ideally, they would be awarded in cash that can be withdrawn right away, but this happens very rarely.

No deposit Freebets

Free bets are bonuses that are only available on bookmaker bets. These, in turn, can quite often be found in the offers of online casinos, including legal ones. No deposit freebets can be obtained, for example, as part of a welcome offer or as bonuses on selected sports events.

Unlike free spins or casino cash game bonuses, freebets generally have low (or no) wagering requirements. This means that all you have to do is place a bet with a certain number of events and specific minimum odds, and if you win, the funds will be transferred directly to your cash account.

No deposit bonuses with promo codes

A great way to get no-deposit bonuses is to use promo codes. To do this, you need to enter them into a specific field in the form during registration. Promotional codes are accepted by almost all licensed casinos, and they increase the value of the welcome offer with additional bonuses.

Promo codes are also awarded directly by the casino itself on various occasions. These may include:

user’s birthday,

casino anniversaries,

special occasions (e.g. Black Friday, Christmas, Patrick’s Day ),

), as a reward from the loyalty program.

One may notice that there are numerous opportunities to get no-deposit bonuses with promo codes. To catch on to them, all you have to do is to occasionally log in to your account and check if any special offer has knocked at the door.

Which deposit bonuses are the best?

Obviously, every player’s dream bonus would be a high no deposit bonus in cash that can be withdrawn right away. This, however, happens very rarely. Instead, you can count on the bonus not being subject to high wagering requirements and being offered on as many games as possible.

Therefore, the most favorable offers in theory are those without a deposit in bonus funds. This is mainly because they cover not only slots or sports bets, but usually also table games, game shows or lotteries. Nevertheless, if you have the opportunity to get free spins or free bets, do not hesitate to take advantage of them. The chance for a free bonus doesn’t often happen in the end.

