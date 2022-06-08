Wear These Shoe Trends for Summer 2022

—

Now that the weather is warm again, you’ll want shoes that keep your feet cool without sacrificing style. Whether you’re heading into the office, going to the beach, or hanging out at a neighborhood barbecue, this season’s shoe styles have got you covered. Loafers, sandals, Oxfords, Chelseas, and more – you’ll have plenty of styles to choose from this season. Here are the shoe styles you need for summer 2022.

Loafers

Nothing says summer like a classic pair of suede loafers. Loafers come in a range of textures, including suede, classic suede, and patent leather, to add some excitement to your look. Patent leather looks great for formal occasions, while suede is more suitable for a casual affair. Wear them with a t-shirt and cuffed, slim-fit jeans.

Oxfords

Just because it’s summertime doesn’t mean you don’t need a nice pair of formal shoes to wear to the office or to a summer wedding. A good pair of Oxfords will see you through formal events for years. Just make sure you grab a breathable pair to keep your feet nice and cool.

White Sneakers

The white sneaker is a minimalist shoe that goes with any outfit and looks great all summer long. Choose a shoe with a timeless, sporty silhouette in soft Italian leather. Complete a casual look with a pair of high-top Converse or go retro with a pair of German army trainers .

Flip Flops

Whether you’re working from home, hitting the beach, or hanging out with friends, nothing tops the classic flip flop for summer breathability. Your summer shoe wardrobe just isn’t complete without this classic. Grab a pair with a soft foam footbed that can give you the supper you need for all your summer activities.

Boat Shoes

A nice pair of cotton boat shoes offer great traction and breathability for summer, as well as a classic preppy vibe. Boat shoes radiate confidence and security, both personally and financially. A boat shoe says that you’re a traditionalist , happy to live the same lifestyle as your father and grandfather before you.

Vintage Hiking Boots

Do you really want to wear boots in the summer? Sure, if you’re going for a hike or need to keep your feet warm and dry in a summer squall. Men’s round toe vintage hiking boots and work boots are in this summer. Retro hiking and work boot styles bring a romantic flair to your outfits, harkening back to the days when fathers and sons spent their summer weekends camping, hunting, and hiking together. Grab a wide lace boot to really nail the look.

Running Shoes

Running shoes say that a man is active, without being a roided-out stereotype. Whether you’re going for a jog, lifting some weights, or just running errands, a nice pair of running shoes can offer you the support you need to tackle your day without developing foot, back, or knee pain. They’re a casual option that looks great with any summer outfit, too.

Chelsea Boots

Chelsea boots can offer you all the comfort and support of sneakers, but in a more stylish package for work and formal summer outings. Grab a pair of weatherproof uppers to keep your feet dry in summer storms, and rubber soles for traction in the rain.

Strappy Sandals

Wide-strap sandals aren’t just for the crunchy granola set this summer – they’re back in style for everyone. Grab a classic pair of Birkenstocks in waterproof ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA). Choose strappy sandals with leather or nylon straps to go with jeans, shorts, or chinos. Want to add some personality to your outfit? Men’s sandals in a range of bright colors are in this season.

Shoes with Contrasting Soles

Shoes with contrasting soles can draw attention to your feet and look best when worn with simple, understated outfits. You can find shoes in every style with contrasting soles, so whether you’re heading back to the office or out on a date, there’s a contrasting shoe out there for you. Remember, contrast isn’t just about the color of the sole, but also the shape of the sole and the material used to make it.

If you want to look stylish this summer, it’s time to get on top of men’s shoe trends for spring and summer 2022. Hit the trails in a stunning pair of vintage hiking boots, or head to your next summer wedding in a nice pair of breathable leather Oxfords. The shoes you wear say a lot about who you are as a person, so it’s worth it to take the time to choose a style that reflects your personality and fashion sense.

This content is brought to you by Richard Clayton

