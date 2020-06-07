What Percentage of Motorcycle Accidents Result in Injury or Death?

—

About 5,000 people die from motorbike accidents every year in the United States and another 80,000 are injured. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 80% of motorcycle accidents result in the injury or death of the rider. To put this figure in perspective, compare it to the rate of injury in car crashes, which is 20%.

As you can see, riding a motorbike is far more dangerous than driving a car. In 2006, American motorcyclists were 35 times more likely to die from crashes than drivers. In 2017, 89,000 motorists received injuries from motorcycle accidents, a drop from 104,000 in 2016.

Motorcycle accidents can lead to severe consequences. These may include:

Spinal column injuries

Brain injuries

Broken bones

Amputations

Road rash

Fatal injuries

These injuries can change every aspect of the rest of your life in an instant. In this article, we’ll go over the causes of motorcycle accidents, the long-term effects, and what to do if you’re a motorcyclist who has been injured in an accident.

Why Motorcycle Crashes Are Deadly

Two weeks ago I was driving on a very high overpass. When I reached the top, I saw the immediate aftermath of a motorcycle vs. Dodge Charger accident. The bike was down and the car was pulled over. I couldn’t believe the motorcyclist was still alive, sitting on the side of the road looking at the injuries on his legs.

This is exactly why riding a motorcycle can be so dangerous. That accident could have turned out very differently, especially from that height. He could have ended up being hit by the car and then thrown to the ground far below. A motorcycle jacket and helmet couldn’t have saved him.

When it comes to motorcycles, even a small miscalculation on the part of the driver of the motorcycle or another vehicle can cause fatal or maiming injuries. Motorcycles are susceptible by nature to crashes than closed automobiles since they are less visible to pedestrians and other motorists. They are also more unstable than four-wheeled vehicles.

4 Common Causes of Motorcycle Crashes

The following are the four most common reasons motorcycle riders are involved in wrecks. Understanding the most common causes will help you to learn how to avoid an accident.

Bad Weather

Extreme weather conditions like high winds could cause a motorcycle to lose stability when riding. Ice, rain, and snow cause unstable road conditions that cause accidents. When adverse weather conditions prevail without warning, riders get a hard time getting off the road or making any adjustments. Icy roads make halting difficult, and riding at high speeds will cause a crash.

Lane Splitting

Lane splitting is when the motorcyclist moves between two lanes of stationary or slowly-moving vehicles, mostly in highway traffic jams. If you drive a car, chances are you have not been able to see a cyclist while they were lane splitting. This causes accidents due to the close proximity between the motorcycle and cars and decreased space for the bike to maneuver.

Reckless Driving

Reckless driving, as well as bad behavior, are significant causes of motorcycle accidents. In 2012, up to 34% of motorcycle accidents occurred due to speeding. Recent motorbike makes and models have large engines that are capable of quickly reaching a high rate of speed, thus increasing the risks of fatal accident occurrence.

Head-On Collisions

Crashes involving bikes and automobiles cause 56% of motorbike crash fatalities. In 78% of these accidents, a car hit the motorcycle on the front side. An additional 5% of accidents involved a car hitting the bike from the back. Head-on crashes often lead to the motorcyclist’s death.

The Long-Term Effects of Motorcycle Injuries

Up to 25% of individuals involved in motorbike wrecks develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). PTSD can occur after minor or severe injuries. Other problems that may arise include reduced life quality, consortium loss, chronic pain, as well as medical equipment expenses after and during rehabilitation.

After a motorcycle accident, you could be permanently incapacitated. Many riders end up relying on a wheelchair to get around or even having to learn how to use prosthetic limbs.

If You’ve Been Injured

The first thing you should do after a wreck is to get medical treatment. Seeking medical care helps prevent your injuries from worsening. It can also present credible evidence that will support your claim if you end up in court. You can consult a motorbike accident lawyer at any point after assessment of the injuries by the physician

Dealing with insurance companies can be a hectic process. When there is more than one party at fault and multiple vehicles are involved in an accident, it can be challenging to ascertain who is responsible for your damages. An attorney can take some of the burdens off of you while you focus on your recovery.

Any motorcyclist is familiar with the phrase “ride free or die.” Don’t take it literally, or you just might. Instead, follow the rules of the road, wear your helmet, and most of all, be aware of the actions of the drivers around you.

This content is brought to you by Cassidy Flannegan.

