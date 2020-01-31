27 Things to Know on Your 27th Birthday

Don Mathis has written a poem for his son’s birthday every year since 1994. Charlie Mathis will be 27 on February 1, 2020. Here’s some adages from his ancestor to mark the occasion.

1. If you struggle to move through each birthday,

keep a positive outlook; you will find a way.

2. And always look for the humor in things;

laugh at yourself and whatever life brings.

3. But when life holds too much sorrow,

it helps to make plans for tomorrow.

4. Some things in life are meant to be –

but stay open for a new possibility.

5. Don’t be ashamed of your job or your house –

or of your car, your kids or your spouse.

6. Don’t drive drunk. Always wear sunscreen.

You can be crazy – but don’t be mean.

7. A short pencil is better than a long memory.

At least, that’s what my father said to me.

8. Life can be tough, sometimes brutal –

remember that perseverance is never futile.

9. But wonderful things too will fill your soul.

Embrace such times, it will make you whole.

10. Some friendships go while others remain;

but nothing will always stay the same.

11. Think of the ones you love the most;

then make an effort to keep them close.

12. To give is greater than to receive.

This is true, whether or not you believe.

13. Peer pressure doesn’t end after school.

Don’t take it, don’t give it, don’t be a fool.

14. Take lots of pictures. Make lots of memories.

Share them with friends and extended families.

15. Every day has 24 hours, use them well.

Using one for exercise would really be swell.

16. Establish boundaries for people you know.

If you can’t say Hell Yes, just say Hell No.

17. Life will teach you more than any class.

And you can learn from it if you fail or pass.

18. Turn off the TV and put down the phone.

Spend time with others unless you’re alone.

19. But if you’re alone, be nice to yourself.

Be kind to your body as with anyone else.

20. You deserve a treat every now and then.

Use the crystal, silverware, and fine linen.

21. Blessings are not measured by a dollar sign.

Friends are worth more than money you find.

22. Some are dependent on their credit card.

Stick to a budget – it’s not that hard.

23. Life isn’t linear; you will learn

to define “success” in your own term.

24. Don’t feel inferior or be intimidated.

Feeling second-class is overrated.

25. Some things may go wrong, this is true,

but overthinking is not healthy for you.

26. Follow your heart and trust your gut.

Do what is right, avoid the shortcut.

27. Time is a thief; he will steal your youth.

But keep a youthful outlook, that’s the truth.

—

Some of Don’s tributes have been published in the Texoma Enterprise, Dad4Justice, In Search of Fatherhood, Red River Ramblings, and the Good Men Project.

Photo: IStock