How Can I Prepare My Child for Visiting the Dentist?

—

Your children have their first routine visit to a dentist on their first birthday. After the first visit, you will need to have periodic visits to the dentist to ensure the dental development of the child is on the right track and to check if any issues, such as developmental delays, need to be addressed. Children are often scared or anxious to visit a dentist, so you need to have a strategy to help prepare your child for the visit.

Choose the Right Dentist

One of the best things you can do for your child is to choose the right dentist for them. It will help minimize their anxiety and stress and make your life much easier. Not only do you need a dentist who has the technical skills and experience, you want someone who is friendly with kids, and knows how to keep the children calm. A pleasant and comfortable environment at the dentist can help relax the child.

Tell Them What to Expect

Whether it is your child’s first visit to a dentist or not, you should also tell them what to expect so they can mentally prepare for the visit. You don’t have to go into the details of the dental procedure, but it is best to give them an overview of what to expect. You should also educate your child about the benefits of visiting the dentist. When a child learns that the visit can save them from cavities or other dental issues, they will be more accepting of the visit.

It is best to wait until the day of the visit to tell your child about the visit. This will help minimize the duration of the pre-visit anxiety. However, don’t surprise your child with an appointment. Give them some time to be mentally ready.

Be Positive

Throughout the process of preparing your child for a visit to the dentist, you need to be positive. For example, rather than being angry at your child about being nervous, you should let them know that it’s normal to be anxious and while you may not have a lot of control over your thoughts and fears, you can control your actions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Tell them that by going to the dentist, they can overcome their fears and they can finally learn that it’s not something to be worried about. Keep in mind that children can be stubborn, so you will use positive reinforcement throughout the process.

Show Up Early and Help Your Child Relax

While your busy schedule might not allow you to be early to a dentist appointment, if you can find some extra time to show up early, it can help your child relax. Even arriving 5 or 10 minutes early can make a difference in helping your child settle their nerves. While getting to the dentist, try to keep a relaxed mood. Your child can sense your anxiety or stress, so try to be relaxed and positive. It should help prepare your child for their visit to a dentist.

—

This content is brought to you by Damian Allen

iStockPhoto