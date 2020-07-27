Get Daily Email
¡Padrísimo! – Parte Uno

¡Padrísimo! – Parte Uno

Dads Who Do

Get To It

Padrísimo (adjective) (colloquial) (Mexico) a. great, awesome

Padre, Spanish for father, is one of many words within the magical lexicon of Mexican slang. It means cool. Great.

“¡Qué padre!”  You might say when something is fantastic. Now, when you say padrísimo, it’s even better.

Imagine a hot and sunny day, perfect for going to the beach. Mom and Dad bring their son whose been asking for days. It’s one of the few socially distant activities there is left these days.

The family finally arrives on the sand, kicks off their flip flops, and settles in by setting up their chairs, blanket, and beach toys.

Junior is ready to play and gets right to it.

What does Dad do?

A. Loses his shirt and charges straight for the water with Junior to take the first necessary plunge.

B. Parks himself in a beach chair and dives into his…phone.

A padrísmo father choses A.

Now some dads might choose B. And that’s fine, that’s fine. He might have to finish up some work, like check some email or text his boss. All things he should be doing at the beach, right?

Wrong.

Get the picture?

Protect time with family. Shove the phone in the bag and get wet and dirty. Don’t wait until the last minute to play, when the tide is high washing away your camp, and when your kid hasn’t had a minute with you.

We never get a return on the time we sabotage. When we create a moment to be in our children’s lives—and it is literally a moment in their lives—be there IN TOTAL.

That’s padrísimo.

◊♦◊

Photo by NATHAN MULLET on Unsplash

About Taylor García

Taylor Garcia lives in Southern California with his wife and two sons. In the few fleeting moments between round-the-clock child care and a full-time job as a traveling salesman for a healthcare company, Taylor writes short stories and essays. His stories have appeared in Fifth Wednesday Journal, Driftwood Press, Chagrin River Review, McSweeney's Internet Tendency and others. Read: btaylorgarcia.com, or connect on Twitter @btaylorgarcia

