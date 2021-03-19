Protect Your Home and Family with Lorex’s New 2K Wire-Free Security System

—

Home is where the heart is and there is a lot to look after. The past decade has generated massive evolution within the home security industry. Professional systems alike ADT and Xfinity are taking a backseat to make room for DIY systems and standalone smart devices like cameras, smart locks and video doorbells.

Tech goliaths like Amazon, Google and Apple are also hopping into the home security mix through the acquisition of smaller security businesses to launch their own products. If you’re in the market for a new system to protect your home and loved ones, Lorex a leading provider of security gadgets, just launched the newest addition to their home security portfolio.

The Lorex 2K Wire-Free System is designed with flexibility in mind. With no wires to run, homeowners can get full home security coverage without clutter or difficulty accessing hard-to-reach power supplies. The whole system can be up and running in minutes. Wireless and compact, the Home Hub has a sleek design and provides homeowners the freedom to set up to 6 cameras indoors and outdoors.

The system works with Alexa, as well as Google Assistant offering the ability to control the system and activate features with simple voice commands. Featuring a suite of deterrence technology, homeowners get important alerts whenever there is relevant motion thanks to advance person detection and the ability to fully customize notifications in the Lorex Home App. Homeowners can access and manage their 2K Wire-Free System and footage from the App anytime, anywhere.

Here are some notable features about the system:

High-Res Video: the new system has double the resolution compared to other 1080p wire-free products. 2K video is available day, night, or with ambient light giving customers incredible visibility with Color Night Vision.

the new system has double the resolution compared to other 1080p wire-free products. 2K video is available day, night, or with ambient light giving customers incredible visibility with Color Night Vision. No Monthly Storage Fees: No annoying monthly fees for storing, accessing, and viewing security footage. The system includes 32GB providing months of reliable storage with the security-grade WD Purple micro-SD card included. Centrally located in the Home Hub, you can safely and reliably store and access your recordings.

No annoying monthly fees for storing, accessing, and viewing security footage. The system includes 32GB providing months of reliable storage with the security-grade WD Purple micro-SD card included. Centrally located in the Home Hub, you can safely and reliably store and access your recordings. Wide View: The ultra-wide viewing angle allowing homeowners to see more of what matters to them.

The ultra-wide viewing angle allowing homeowners to see more of what matters to them. Long Battery Life: Up to six months of battery life, and the number of cameras that can be paired with the Home Hub to power this system giving homeowners the flexibility to expand the system as they need to. Enjoy the added flexibility to charge the battery without moving the camera or using any tools. Battery life can be extended by using Lorex’s solar panel accessory (coming soon).

Up to six months of battery life, and the number of cameras that can be paired with the Home Hub to power this system giving homeowners the flexibility to expand the system as they need to. Enjoy the added flexibility to charge the battery without moving the camera or using any tools. Battery life can be extended by using Lorex’s solar panel accessory (coming soon). Pricing: The system, with 2 cameras, can be purchased at lorex.com for $349.99

Beyond putting food on the table, it’s instinctive for dads to feel the need to provide protection. Unfortunately, it’s not always possible to be physically present especially with work from home mandates starting to lift. Luckily, with the right tech, it’s possible to be virtually in two places at once.

Family is everything and investing in the right tech to give you peace of mind and keep them safe can be a major game-changer.

—

This content is brought to you by Jamie Ann.

Inset photo provided by the author.

Feature photo: Shutterstock