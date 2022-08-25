Reconnecting After Estrangement: A Guide To Family Healing

—

Introduction: The Value Of Family Healing

According to research findings from Cornell Family Reconciliation Project, about 27% of Americans are estranged from a family member. It is a particularly egregious matter that can leave lasting emotional scars.

Estrangement is often a painful experience for all parties involved. There may be feelings of sadness, guilt, anger, and confusion. It can be difficult to reach out and repair the relationship, but it is worth it.

The value of family healing lies in the fact that it can help all involved to understand what went wrong and to forgive each other. It can also help to improve communication and strengthen the bond between family members.

You may worry about how to repair the relationship, or you may opt for prayer as a means to assist because there’s no doubt that a family healing together with prayers is such a powerful thing. But is there an actual possibility for reconciliation?

Causes Of Family Estrangement

What leads to families growing apart? While every family is different, and there are many factors that can contribute to estrangement, this article will show you the common causes.

Conflict

There is potential for conflict in every family. It may be caused by several factors such as differences in values, personality clashes, or jealousy. Regardless of the cause, conflict can lead to estrangement within families.

Estrangement is defined as a state of being alienated or disconnected from someone. It can happen when relationships are damaged, and communication breaks down. In some cases, estrangement may be the result of a single event, such as an argument or betrayal. In other cases, it may be the cumulation of many small events over time.

Abuse

Abuse can take many forms, from physical violence to emotional manipulation. It can be overt or covert, intentional or unintentional. It can happen to anyone, regardless of age, gender, race, or economic background. Abusive relationships are characterized by a pattern of one person using power and control over another.

But whatever form it takes, abuse is always harmful, and it always has the potential to destroy relationships.

Toxic Dynamics

Toxic behavior in a family can result in estrangement. It may happen when someone in the family unit demonstrates problematic behavior that causes stress and conflict within the family. The person exhibiting the toxic behavior may not be aware of the effect their behavior is having on others, or they may be unwilling to change their ways.

Geographic Distance

As family members move away from each other, they often lose touch, and communication dwindles. It can lead to misunderstandings and resentments that can slowly tear the family apart.

Life Transition

Transitioning into a new phase of life can be exciting, but it can also be difficult. One of the challenges you may face is family estrangement. It can also occur when families grow apart due to changes in circumstances or relationships.

There are several reasons why life transitions can lead to estrangement. One is that families often have different expectations for each stage of life. For example, parents may expect their children to finish school and get a job, while the children may want to pursue other goals. It can cause tension and conflict within the family.

Another reason is that life transitions often involve major changes, such as moving to a new city or starting a new job. These changes can be overwhelming and disrupt the family’s normal routine.

Effects Of Estrangement On Family

The effects of estrangement on family can be devastating. The feeling of being disconnected from a loved one can cause immense pain and suffering.

Estrangement often occurs when families are going through difficult times. When families are struggling, they may not have the energy or resources to maintain healthy relationships with one another.

Estranged individuals may feel isolated, alone, and unloved. They may also struggle with feelings of guilt, shame, and anger. These individuals may have difficulty trusting others and forming close relationships. Additionally, they may have trouble coping with everyday life stressors.

The effects of estrangement can be far-reaching. Not only does it affect the individuals involved, but it also affects the entire family unit.

3 Helpful Tips To Reconnect With Your Loved Ones

If you’re feeling ready to reach out and reconnect with a loved one, here are a few tips to help make the process a little easier.

Reach Out And Make Contact

Start by reaching out in a non-threatening way, such as sending a text or an email. You can also try connecting on social media if that’s more comfortable for you. Once you make initial contact, plan regular check-ins, and be consistent with follow-through.

Communicate And Rebuild Trust

Be prepared and be willing to listen to what they have to say as well. If you can understand their point of view, it will be easier to find common ground then take responsibility for your own actions and be honest about what led to the estrangement in the first place.

It will take time to rebuild trust, so be patient. Estrangements often involve a lot of hurt feelings, so it is important to give your loved ones time to heal before expecting things to return to normal.

Accept And Forgive

Once you take the first action to get in touch and start communicating, it will be less complicated to accept why the parting happened.

Forgiveness is a personal decision that you will learn gradually. Don’t put pressure on yourself or your loved ones to forgive right away.

If you’re finding it difficult to forgive or communicate with your loved ones, seek professional help. A therapist can assist you in working through the emotions associated with estrangement.

Final Thoughts

Leaving all the negative events behind and restoring a relationship with your family is a formidable endeavor. Nevertheless, it is important to be encouraged by the fact that the reunification process is not over.

You may feel like you need to distance yourself in order to protect yourself emotionally. On the other hand, estrangement can be isolating. It’s also worth considering whether there might be another way to resolve the issues you’re having within your family.

It is helpful to learn the causes and effects of parting and to follow the bits of advice you learned here as you work to reconnect with your family because making peace with them is a delicate matter that calls for great care.

