I know why you’re here.

You want to be the ‘ladies man’ who impresses all the hotties in his city.

Perhaps you only want to be smooth enough to attract one special woman.

Either way, if that hasn’t happened yet, it’s probably because you’re making one or more of the mistakes in this guide.

Here are the 10 things a true ladies man will never do.

1. Doubt Himself

He may now know it…

But confidence maketh the ladies man.

When he approaches a woman, he believes he deserves her. A woman can feel this self-belief and it intrigues her.

She can sense when men doubt themselves too and that’s a huge turn-off.

Women want men who are bold, assertive and self-assured. These are the men who can surely look after them in any situation.

2. Qualify Himself

Sometimes, a woman will test a man’s confidence with a rude question or a sarcastic comment.

She loves it when he can laugh off these little tests and remain grounded in confidence.

The men who get flustered or start explaining themselves are rarely the ones they want.

3. Reject Himself

Even the most attractive men get rejected occasionally, and that’s fine. It’s part of life for everyone.

A man rejects himself by assuming that a beautiful woman won’t want to talk to him.

You’ll never catch a true ladies man doing that. He believes there’s always a chance to make something happen and that attitude often gets him a long way.

4. Simp

True Casanovas understand that spoiling women with unearned gifts and attention isn’t the way to seduce them.

They might say they appreciate it, but no woman truly respects her simps.

A ladies man will only simp for a woman once they’re in some type of relationship.

5. Brag

Ladies men don’t brag because they realize this doesn’t get the girl.

It’s not the things he has that seduce her, it’s the way he makes her feel. And bragging will usually give her the ick.

It’s sexier to let women discover your achievements organically. Men who brag are usually compensating for not feeling enough on their own.

6. Rely On Logic

Louder for those at the back…

It’s not the things you have that seduce women, it’s HOW YOU MAKE THEM FEEL.

You could tick all the logical boxes for what makes a good boyfriend. You could enjoy a logical conversation that lasts all night.

This counts very little if you don’t know how to EXCITE her. This is exactly what ladies men know how to do.

7. Rely On Money

A real ladies man might be wealthy, but he’ll never lead with money because he knows that attracts the wrong type of women.

It can get you a long way with those who are only interested in clout and looking cool on Instagram.

However, it doesn’t create that burning desire that women have for truly attractive men.

So, you’ll need some charm and charisma to keep most women around for the long-term. Luckily, a true ladies man has plenty of this to spare.

8. Ignore A Woman’s Friends

A true ladies man understands that a woman’s friends usually decide how far he’ll get with her.

If they decide he’s a creep or a loser, they’ll drag her friend away and she’ll be too loyal to argue with them. At the very least, they’ll be talking trash about him later on.

That’s why he’ll always take the time to befriend his target’s friends and make everyone feel involved in the conversation.

9. Block His Wingman

A true ladies man understands the ‘bros before hos’ mantra.

He attracts so many women that he wouldn’t dream of blocking his friend to get one more.

The only men who would do that are those who are desperate for a crumb of intimacy.

10. Forget Condoms

A true ladies man understands that romantic opportunities can present themselves at any moment.

That’s why he’s always prepared.

He’s not stupid enough to play raw-dog roulette so he carries a condom in his wallet at all times.

You can bet his bedroom is stacked with them too.

…

If you're the type of guy who struggles to attract or keep a woman's attention, my book Big Dick Energy will help you. It features 12 powerful exercises to help you unleash your natural masculine energy and attract amazing beautiful women.

You can learn more by clicking here or watching the video below.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

