10 Things I Am Teaching My Son That No One Seems to Be Talking About

My son is a grown man. One might think he is past the point of teaching life lessons and parental influence. I have not found this to be true.

An adult child is enlightened through age and experience to listen and accept information when at a younger age this teaching moment might have been dismissed as, frankly, just more static coming from their oft times embarrassing parents. What could I possibly know that no one seems to be talking about?

As it turns out, a lot.

To my revered son I offer:

Study and learn about the world’s great philosophers. Using rational thinking in life is powerful. Make good choices by having good choices. Be a feminist and treat women as your equal in every way. Nurture your friendships. Some friends are with you for a short time and some will be with you for life. Treat them equally. A world without war may not be possible, but never accept anyone else’s battle as your own. Resisting is much more honorable than dying in a remote country and not understanding why. Accept change as a constant. Not everyone in prison deserves to be there. Learn about criminal justice reform. Make justice for all one of your values. Treasure your siblings. No one will understand you better than someone with a shared family history. Travel everywhere you can. Study museums, architecture, and cultures of other countries to understand your place in history. Your children are your legacy in this world. Take the best parenting you learned from me and make it your own only better and wiser. Forgive and forget my parenting mistakes.

—

Shutterstock