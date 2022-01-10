Living in the suburbs has its advantages, but sometimes it’s better to move to a big city. No matter why you need to move, there are plenty of things to think about before booking a moving van. Read these 10 tips for moving from the suburbs to the city to ensure a good experience when it’s time to pack up your home.

1. Downsize Your Belongings

Big cities mostly offer living spaces like condos and apartments. They come in all sizes, but they’re likely smaller than the bigger homes available in more rural areas. Anyone moving from the suburbs to the city should sell, donate, or get rid of their belongings to fit into compact living units more easily. You’ll also save money on moving boxes and the size of your rental van.

2. Look Into Parking Requirements

Parking is much more limited in big cities, so residential buildings often charge their residents for parking spaces. It could require a bigger budget than you initially expected or change where you consider living. Keep it in mind while browsing units and comparing what fits your estimated cost of living.

3. Check Out Transportation Options

You may not need to worry about parking a car, depending on where you live in your new city. Public transportation could solve your commuting problem. You’ll gain access to bus systems and subway stations that aren’t available in the suburbs. The only thing to remember is that they also come at a cost.

Major cities charge different rates for monthly public transportation passes. People in Washington, D.C., for example, pay $81 per month for passes, while Los Angeles residents pay $122. Compare the cost for a monthly or annual commuter pass to your total fees for car insurance, parking, and gas to figure out which is most cost-effective for your situation.

4. Consider the Noise Levels

People in the suburbs can enjoy peaceful evenings on their back porch without hearing the sounds of a major city. That will change after your big move. Cities always have construction going on because so many buildings are always expanding or need repairs. There’s also usually work starting on future buildings, which might even happen next to your new home.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Standard construction equipment produces noise that peaks at over 100 decibels, especially if the site requires jackhammers, hammer drills, or chop saws. To protect your ears and mental wellness, shop for and line your walls with items like full bookshelves or soundproofing material that reduce noise. You can also keep heavy curtains closed or wear soundproof headphones to find more peace of mind in a busy city.

5. Find the City’s Events Calendar

You’re about to be closer to constant entertainment, so find things to do around your new home. You can attend museum events, farmers markets, and spectacular arena shows by bookmarking your city’s monthly events calendar. The city might also post about upcoming events on their social media pages so everyone can stay up to date on the latest fun things they can do.

6. Join a Social Group

Moving to a highly populated area means you’ll have more clubs to join. People often meet around cities to talk about books, knit together, or even kayak down a local river. Think about your favorite hobbies or things you’d like to try and you’ll make friends who love doing the same things by joining a social group.

7. Research Your Car Insurance

Auto insurance premiums may increase after your move because you’ll be around more cars. The cost is supposed to cover the more likely odds of getting into an accident, but it may break your budget.

For example, Jacksonville residents find themselves with auto insurance 22.1% higher than other cities, with an average premium of $1,631. Get quotes from different providers and discuss breaking your premium into monthly payments to find a more manageable rate.

8. Compare Security Systems

Crime rates are higher in big cities because you’re around more people. It’s a good idea to look into security systems for wherever you decide to live. They’re available for apartments, condos, and traditional homes so you can feel safe anywhere. You can also request information about your building’s security if you sign a lease for a rental unit.

9. Browse New Job Postings

There are more opportunities to advance your career or switch job tracks when moving to a large city. Consider how you feel about your current position. If you’re not already moving for career reasons, your move could be a great chance to jumpstart your dream job and find more professional fulfillment.

10. Remember the Potential for Traffic

Many new city residents are shocked at how traffic affects their everyday lives. When you’re not sitting in traffic on your way to work, you’ll also get into standstill jams while heading to the grocery store or meeting friends out for dinner. Research the average traffic where you’ll live and keep it in mind as you get used to your new city life.

Plan Your Big Move

Now that you’ve learned these tips for moving from the suburbs to the city, your move will hopefully be much easier. Research crucial information like auto insurance rates and ongoing construction around your new home so you know what to expect when your life begins to change.

—

Shutterstock