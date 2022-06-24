10 Uplifting Self-Reminders When You Are Going Through Struggles

Life is not always filled with rainbows and unicorns. Life can also be filled with stress, stumbling blocks, and hardship.

Together with the lure and euphoria of life comes the fact that life can also be filled with unforgiving trials and tribulations.

However, what you decide to do with your struggles speaks volumes about who you are as a person. Everyone will struggle in life, yet some refuse to believe that life will one day take the rainbows away from their lives.

I will be sharing with you ten pearls of wisdom for you to remind yourself of when you are going through a difficult period in your life. Of course, life might not always be a walk in the park. However, there are specific reminders to brighten yourself up along the way.

Each and Every One Struggle Occasionally

When you are going through a hard time in life, take comfort in knowing that your friends and family members are not immune to struggles in life, too. We might not be waging the identical battles, but it is still a struggle just the same.

If struggles did not come into existence, we would have no way to cherish the marvels and beauty of life. As much as we yearn for a world free of hardship, life consists of the ideal balance between the light and the dark.

Joy and euphoria cannot thrive without suffering and struggles in this life. Even if you believe that you are waging this agonising battle on your own, you are really not.

Everyone around you is going through a difficult period in their lives. However, some just conceal it better than others, or they simply learn to let their problems disappear by themselves.

10 Reminders to Lift Your Spirits

1. Shift your mentality.

Your struggles are well-founded, but your mind can frequently increase the struggles you feel exponentially, making them more excruciating and unendurable.

If you aim to get rid of your struggles, you have to learn to shift your mentality.

The moment you educate yourself on how to manage your thoughts instead of letting them manage you, this is when you emerge stronger.

2. Concentrate on what you have.

While it takes little to no effort to be angry towards the world for everything you are struggling with, recognise that there are plenty of things you can appreciate.

Rather than concentrating on what is missing, what hurts and what is taken away from you, you have a choice to concentrate on what you already have.

3. Make peace with your emotions.

One of the most common errors people make when dealing with struggles is suppressing their feelings.

While doing this might seem better initially, the aftermath will leave you in a much worse state.

So instead of removing your emotions from the equation, let yourself feel your emotions and only then will you be able to move forward.

By confronting your feelings rather than running away from them, you will be in a better position to manage your struggles without feeling burned out.

4. Life is not always made up of joy.

Regardless of how much you want everything to be ideal, life does not function in that manner.

Life does not always work out the way you desire.

There will be mental and emotional suffering, but that is the road to happiness, too.

5. Struggles do not go on perpetually.

The thing about struggles is that it only keeps going for a certain period of time.

How much you are hurting makes no difference. The point is that struggles do not carry on for the entirety of your life.

Everything will return for the better, but you simply have to trust that they will. It can be the easiest thing to think that life is a perpetual loop of hardship, but life does not operate like that at all.

6. You are not alone in your struggles.

When going through a challenging period in life, you do not walk alone, even though there is a mountain of evidence to convince you otherwise.

As mentioned before, everyone is not immune to struggles in life. Believe it or not, the people you appreciate are standing beside you as you work your way through this challenging crusade.

Pain may assure you that you have to cope with your pain all by yourself, but the reality could not be any more different.

7. Everything around you happens for a reason.

Even if absolutely nothing seems sensible as of now, take comfort in knowing that every event in your life does not happen without reason.

It might not be a reason you understand, but it is still a reason regardless.

Have faith in that reason, and take advantage of your struggles to improve yourself.

8. See your struggle as an opportunity and use it.

This may be the most difficult point to take home on this list, but struggling is a chance for you to grow.

It may sting, but you can always use your struggles to learn something valuable from them.

Instead of lingering over them, you can flip them around and use them as a launching platform to improve yourself as a character and defeat your struggles.

9. Struggles may not kill you, but they make you stronger.

When wresting with some of life’s greatest obstacles, you always have a decision to make.

You can either spend time thinking about them and let them get a grip on you, or you can use it as a stepping stone to becoming stronger.

It may hurt, but they also educate you plenty about harnessing your courage, fortifying your resilience and reinforcing your inner strength.

10. Struggles are a necessary part of life.

Ultimately, no one can run away from struggles in their lives.

There is nothing you and I can do to avoid or stop them. So we will struggle in life or feel directionless sometimes, whether you deny it or not.

However, look on the bright side; the struggle is always what makes the fruit of our labour much more rewarding. In attaining success, the struggles are what make achieving your goals more meaningful.

Prevailing Over Your Struggles in Life

Regardless of what you might believe, that agony you are feeling will not last for eternity.

It will only continue until the pain becomes tolerable to move forward, a day at a time.

Conquering your struggles is not easy, but they are bound to happen. They are also what makes you more courageous and confident.

Without painful experiences, you would never cherish what you have in life.

We frequently neglect the things and people in our lives for granted, and with the absence of struggles, we would learn to appreciate them.

Defeating your struggles is possible. However, it definitely speaks volumes about your character in how you choose to prevail over them.

Concluding Remarks

Struggling in life is not abnormal. On top of discovering your calling, life is also about finding the perfect balance of struggle and joy.

That is what makes life so mystifying.

Even if, most of the time, we question why things have to unfold the way they did, simply have faith in the fact that everything in your life happens for a reason.

To cut a long story short, struggles might be challenging, but they fortify your strength of character. Moreover, struggles pave the way for a better version of yourself.

