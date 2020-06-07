Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / 10 Ways to Show Yourself More Respect

10 Ways to Show Yourself More Respect

Don’t seek revenge.

  1. Healthy boundaries, dude. (I’m going to say it again for the full effect) Healthy Boundaries.
  2. Honest and healthy communication with yourself and others (i.e. “I” statements have done wonders for me.)
  3. Fuel your body to function at the highest level possible. (High speed, low drag, Yeah!) Oh, drink plenty of water too, and a little coffee never hurt anybody.
  4. Don’t seek revenge. Find peace and happiness within yourself and allow others to do the same. (Writing a list of your values can help jump-start that grueling process.)
  5. Read more books. Take it all in. Educate yourself.
  6. Acknowledge your strengths, work on your weaknesses every day.
  7. Say, “No”.
  8. Get more sleep.
  9. Floss.
  10. Surround yourself with good things.

Thank you for listening. ❤ D

Previously published on Medium.com.

Photo credit: Kai Pilger on Unsplash

About Divina Grey

I love to write about my feelings on relationships & motherhood, be grateful, sing & play guitar, & drink coffee in my underwear. [email protected] / Medium.com/@divinasrelease / Twitter @divina_grey

