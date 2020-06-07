10 Ways to Show Yourself More Respect

- Healthy boundaries, dude. (I’m going to say it again for the full effect) Healthy Boundaries.
- Honest and healthy communication with yourself and others (i.e. “I” statements have done wonders for me.)
- Fuel your body to function at the highest level possible. (High speed, low drag, Yeah!) Oh, drink plenty of water too, and a little coffee never hurt anybody.
- Don’t seek revenge. Find peace and happiness within yourself and allow others to do the same. (Writing a list of your values can help jump-start that grueling process.)
- Read more books. Take it all in. Educate yourself.
- Acknowledge your strengths, work on your weaknesses every day.
- Say, “No”.
- Get more sleep.
- Floss.
- Surround yourself with good things.
Thank you for listening. ❤ D
Previously published on Medium.com.
Photo credit: Kai Pilger on Unsplash
