Using Language to Change Reality

Tim Phizackerley drops in to talk about Hypnosis. It’s not what you think. It’s all about suggestibility. Hypnotic techniques are about heightening someone’s innate natural level of service suggestibility. Tune in for a fascinating discussion.

Guest Bio: Tim Phizackerley is Britain’s Fastest Hypnotist. Read more about him here: https://britainsfastesthypnotist.com/

Guest Contact Info:

WEBSITE: https://britainsfastesthypnotist.com/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/tim.phizackerley

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tim-phizackerley-b3400034

