15 Business Ideas for Kids

You might think that kids can’t start their own businesses, but with the proper knowledge and resources, children can develop innovative business ideas. Kids are often creative thinkers who can apply those same skills in new ways when it comes to running a business. It doesn’t matter if you’re 8 or 80 – entrepreneurs of any age will be able to find something inspiring in our list of 15 unique business ideas that kids can start today! Read on to learn how you can turn your kid’s creativity into a successful home-based venture.

Selling homemade crafts can be a lucrative and fun way for kids to make money. There are plenty of places and ways to sell homemade crafts, and in doing so, kids can express their creativity while also earning some extra cash.

The simplest way to sell homemade crafts is by setting up a stall at a local market or craft fair. Local markets offer an ideal way to sell crafts, as they may have many customers. Depending on the type of craft and materials used, local markets are also an excellent way to eliminate excess stock of materials and merchandise.

For kids who are looking to sell crafts online, there are a variety of options. Setting up a website and e-commerce store allows kids to quickly reach a large audience while keeping total control of their product. Additionally, kids can start selling their crafts without any initial setup cost by joining popular online marketplaces like Etsy. The biggest advantage of online marketplaces is that they provide a ready-made and reliable customer base, open to buying handmade crafts.

Social media can also be a great way to market and sell homemade crafts. By creating posts and stories and engaging with creatives on social media platforms like Instagram, kids can easily tap into a larger audience, boosting the potential sales of their crafts.

Most house sitters will be in charge of tasks such as taking out the trash, watering plants, collecting mail, checking on security, and doing other essential chores. Potential house sitters need to be reliable and trustworthy, as the homeowner may need to be assured that their home is in capable hands while away.

House sitters can also provide an extra layer of security for the homeowner. Having someone stay in their home helps deter crime and can alert the homeowner if any strange or suspicious activity happens around the house.

For those interested in house sitting as a business, it’s essential to understand the different types of house sitting that can be found. House sitting can range from a few days to a few weeks and may involve various tasks such as dog walking, childcare, and light house cleaning. Knowing the different types of house sitting available will help kids to find the right kind of house sitting job that fits their needs.

One of the great things about this business is that it requires very little start-up capital. All you need is a good truck or van and some basic tools such as a hammer, screwdriver, and mallet. Depending on the type of junk you’ll be hauling, it may also help to have hand trucks and dollies to help move large items.

When starting this business, the most important thing to consider is how you’ll advertise and market your services. You can start by networking with friends, family, and neighbors or sign up with online directories listing businesses in your area. Additionally, create a website and social media pages to promote your services and allow potential customers to contact you.

Creating a pricing structure for your junk removal services is also a good idea. Depending on the size of the job, you may charge a flat fee by the hour or item. You can even charge an additional fee for specialty items, such as hazardous waste, or jobs requiring special attention.

Safety should always be your top priority when it comes to junk removal. Be sure to wear appropriate protective gear, such as goggles and gloves, when dealing with hazardous materials, and always use caution when lifting, carrying, and hauling.

To enter the mobile phone repair business, you’ll need to purchase tools such as hair dryers, screwdrivers, magnets, soldering irons, spudgers, and replacement parts, including display screens, batteries, and connectors. You’ll also need to invest in a good repair guide or take a repair course to gain the skills to diagnose and fix the problem.

Once you have the necessary tools and training, it’s time to advertise your services. Create a website, put up flyers and location-specific promotions, and consider investing in a vehicle to help move your gear around. You can also use social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to let people know you’re offering repair services in their area.

When it comes to repairing mobile phones, it’s crucial to troubleshoot the problem, determine the cause, and come up with the correct solution. Many common problems can be fixed quickly and easily, including water damage, broken screens, and power issues. However, if the problem needs to be clarified, you may need to open up the device and check the internal components.

5. Selling artwork online

First, kids need to decide what kind of artwork they’d like to sell. Are they good at drawing? They could focus on creating original works of art in traditional formats such as sketches or paintings. Do they have an eye for photography? Photography could be a fun and profitable way for kids to sell their work. Or, if they’d rather, they can try their hand at digital artwork, making artwork using programs like Photoshop. Additionally, there are plenty of other creative ideas, such as creating unique crafts like jewelry or pottery.

Once they’ve chosen their medium of artwork, they need to find a platform to sell it on. Online marketplaces like Etsy and ArtFire are popular places to sell artwork online. These sites offer the ability to create an online “store” where kids can post pictures of their artwork and their prices, and buyers can purchase directly through the website. It’s also possible to create and manage their own website for selling artwork. This method offers more control and flexibility, and most web hosting providers offer an easy website management service for creating and managing a website.

It’s vital to ensure that the artwork is of good quality and attractive to potential buyers. Kids should take the time to take professional-looking photographs of their artwork or digital files for digital artwork. Photographing artwork on a solid-color background will make the artwork look more professional.

Kids should also think about how they’ll price their artwork. It’s essential to be realistic and set fair and appropriate prices for the artwork they sell. Additionally, it will be a good idea to set up payment options through online services such as PayPal and Venmo, which offer secure and easy ways for buyers to purchase artwork.

To ensure success, kids should devise a marketing strategy for their artwork. Sharing pictures of their work on blogs and websites, and social media is an excellent way to promote it online. Furthermore, they could create flyers to circulate in the local community or attend art fairs and other events that provide publicity opportunities. With these techniques, young creators can succeed in getting the word out about their creations!

6. Reselling items

Garage sales are a great way to find unique bargains and hard-to-find items that can be resold for a profit. Rummaging through the shelves and boxes of a garage sale can uncover hidden gems at ridiculously low prices. Whether you’re looking for books, toys, electronics, antiques, vintage clothing, furniture, or more, garage sales provide plenty of opportunities to make money.

First, you will need to find garage sales to attend. You can find sales by scouring the local newspaper, online classifieds, and social media platforms. Also, checking with local thrift stores, consignment stores, and estate sales can lead you to garage sales.

Once you’ve located a few garage sales, you can start scouting for items to resell. You will want to focus on unique things that are in demand and that typically won’t require too much work on your end. Although you may walk away with an item for pennies on the dollar, it would be better to find something yielding a much larger profit margin.

You can determine the nature of an item’s worth by researching similar items online. Also, you can factor in how much time and money it will cost to clean, repair, and refurbish the item you found. You can use the information you gather to determine whether you should purchase or pass on the item.

Once you’ve acquired a few profitable items, it’s time to resell them. You can create an online shop, such as an eBay store, or list items on Craigslist and other classified websites. You can build an online presence by creating an Instagram account and displaying items you’ve found at garage sales. Whichever method you choose, you will want to make sure you price items appropriately but with room for negotiation.

7. Making and selling bath bombs

Creating bath bombs is relatively simple and cost-effective. All that is required for the basic ingredients are baking soda, citric acid, Epsom salt, liquid oil, and essential oils for scent. Kids can get creative by adding other elements such as color, herbs, and glitter. To form the bath bomb, mix the dry ingredients separately, then slowly add the liquid oil and essential oils until the mixture is wet enough to stick together when pushed. You then spray the top of the mixture with rubbing alcohol to help it stick together so the water won’t activate the bomb too quickly.

Once the bath bombs are mixed, they can be shaped and put into molds. Bath bomb molds can be purchased online and come in various shapes and sizes. Kids can experiment with different molds and shapes to make their bath bombs.

Packaging is an integral part of the bath bomb-making business. Kids can use colorful bags or boxes to package and display the bath bombs properly. Personalizing the packaging with information, a logo, and unique artwork can attract customers.

8. Errand-running

The concept is simple: offer assistance to those who are too busy, too elderly, or unable to run their own errands. Those errands can include but are not limited to, grocery shopping, pet seating and walking services, providing transportation to and from appointments, standing in lines, picking up prescriptions, and even food delivery.

The necessary items are few in terms of what it takes to get started. A reliable form of transportation—by foot, bike, scooter, or other means—is vital. Having access to a computer or smartphone to update clients and receive orders is necessary. You will also need to create fliers or promote your business online.

The biggest challenge for errand-running businesses is finding the necessary clients. It is crucial to target various demographics when marketing, including busy parents, college students, elderly citizens, and those who may need a little extra assistance. Many errand businesses have found success in partnering with local businesses that can help promote their services.

Once you have established some customer relationships, it is vital to provide the best service possible. This includes follow-up phone calls regarding orders, being prompt and respectful of the client’s time, and generally being knowledgeable and efficient. Offering discounts and other incentives will also help build a customer base.

9. House painting

House painting usually starts with prepping the surface of the structure that needs painting. This can include pressure washing to remove dirt and debris, scraping off flaking paint, and patching holes or mending cracked areas. After the substrate has been prepped, you must choose the appropriate type of paint for the job. Depending on the type of material, you can choose oil-based, water-based, or latex paint.

Once you have the materials needed for the job, you must ensure that you have the proper techniques and tools. A well-prepped surface is a must before you begin to paint. To ensure a smooth finish, you must use a brush, roller, or sprayer to apply the paint. Brushes are the method most often used, as they can get into the hard-to-reach areas and provide an even coating. Rollers are used to cover large flat surfaces quickly and evenly, while a good sprayer is used to spray paint onto any surface that a brush or roller can’t reach.

House painting can also include any sanding that may be required before or after the job is done. This is typically used to help remove distortions, level the surface, and even finish.

Safety is always a priority when it comes to house painting. It is essential that the proper protective gear, such as gloves and protective eyewear, is worn while painting. It is also necessary to have appropriate access and fall protection equipment. A ladder, scaffold, or other climbing and reaching solutions may be needed to access some areas.

10. Amateur makeup artist

To become an amateur makeup artist, you will need a few essentials. For starters, you will need quality makeup products such as eyeshadow palettes, lipstick, blush, etc. Make sure to invest in high-quality makeup products, as they will help you craft a professional look with just the right amount of finesse. Furthermore, it would help if you also acquired the necessary tools, such as brushes, sponges, and a good-quality mirror.

Next, you must equip yourself with the skills and techniques necessary to perform makeup applications. Start small and learn basic techniques, such as applying foundation and concealer, blending and contour, and creating eye makeup looks. Visit makeup blogs, watch tutorials online, attend workshops and classes in your area, and practice makeup applications on yourself and your friends. As you become more skilled and confident, you can begin offering makeup services to clients in your area.

When marketing your business, it is essential to establish a presence online. Create an Instagram account to showcase your work and learn how to build an influencer platform effectively. You can also create a website that is easy to use and has a link to your professional makeup portfolio. Furthermore, it is essential to be creative and think of innovative ways to market yourself, such as joining beauty communities, offering discounts, and talking to potential clients in person or through word of mouth.

Last but not least, it is also essential to establish a pricing structure for your services. Start by evaluating how much time and effort it takes to complete each type of makeup application and then determine an appropriate hourly rate. Additionally, you can also offer discounted rates for group makeup services or for students.

11. Power washing

Power washing is a powerful and versatile tool to clean various surfaces, such as driveways, sidewalks, and decks. It involves spraying a powerful jet of water onto a surface via a pressure washer at a certain pressure, depending on the desired effect.

Power washing can remove dirt, accumulated grime, paint, or other coatings from a surface. It’s also effective against mildew, algae, and bacteria. The pressure and speed of the water blast can vary depending on the intensity needed to clean each particular surface. A bleach and water solution can be used for filthy surfaces or disinfecting.

Power washing is one of the most economical and efficient methods of cleaning outdoor surfaces. Without chemicals or scrubbing, a quick power wash only takes a few minutes and can instantly improve the look of a property. For this reason, it’s becoming increasingly popular to power wash driveways, sidewalks, and decks of homes.

A business based on power washing is an excellent option for kids looking to make money. Power washing is a quick, easy job that can be done with minimal investment in materials and a pressure washer, so it can be a great entry into starting a business. It’s relatively easy to learn and does not require much special knowledge or certifications.

Kids can start their power washing business by talking to local friends, family, or neighbors to get word-of-mouth referrals and advertise to the surrounding local community. Kids can offer competitive rates and quickly build up positive reviews to gain more business and additional referrals.

12. Furniture upcycling

The first step to starting this business is finding furniture that needs some love. Estate sales, antique stores, second-hand stores, garage sales, and even online classifieds are great places to find furniture for upcycling. When selecting pieces for upcycling, prioritize finding unique furniture that needs some refurbishing.

The second step is to get to work. Start by removing the upholstery from the furniture, taking the screws off, and potentially sanding down the surface if needed. If the furniture is damaged, it might be necessary to do repairs, such as gluing, clamping, and filling in holes. Painting and staining can be done for an extra bit of color and to make the piece unique. Changing out the hardware can be done through a local home improvement store.

The final step is to add a few finishing touches, such as lining drawers, adding wallpaper on the backs of bookshelves, or re-covering cushions. It is also important to remember to take pictures of the project before, during, and after!

13. House cleaning

House cleaning is an excellent business for kids looking to start their own enterprise. It requires no special skills but attention to detail, a great attitude, and a strong work ethic.

To start this business, the first step is to decide what services you offer and at what cost. For example, you could provide essential house cleaning services for a standard fee or offer more specialized services, such as deep cleaning and window cleaning, for an additional cost. It’s important to research local competitors and the market to determine your prices.

Once you’ve set your rates, it’s time to start marketing. Utilize online resources such as social media platforms and create a website or blog to highlight your services, prices, and availability. Consider creating flyers and leaving them in local businesses or placing ads in a local newspaper.

14. Selling baked goods online

When starting an online business selling baked goods, you must consider the items you will offer. Consider what ingredients you have and what items you can create without too much difficulty. Consider having special treats that set your business apart from the competition. This could be creating cupcakes with unique fillings or cakes with interesting flavors.

It is crucial to create a product of good quality, so it is essential to ensure that your baking is done correctly. If you are starting out, it is best to start with basic recipes that can easily be replicated. As you become more accomplished, you can further develop your baking skills and create more complex recipes.

Creating an online presence for your business is essential to success. You can start by creating a website or website page where customers can find out more about you and your products. It would be best if you also considered setting up a storefront on popular online marketplaces and setting up social media accounts to help get the word out about your business. You may also want to consider creating a blog to share recipes, tips, photos, and other relevant content to your business.

15. Virtual music lessons

The technology required is relatively simple, but it’s important to keep in mind that a reliable internet connection is essential. With that in mind, virtual music lessons can be provided through web-based audio and video conferencing services such as Skype, FaceTime, or Google Hangouts.

When providing virtual music lessons, it’s important to ensure that the instructor has the right experience, knowledge, and qualifications. It’s also essential to ensure that the instructor uses a comprehensive lesson plan for each student. Each lesson should be tailored specifically to the student, considering their level of ability and interests.

The instructor should also keep in mind that virtual lessons can be considerably more demanding than attending a classroom session. It can be difficult for students to stay focused and absorb the lessons when taking part in a virtual session. The instructor should make the lessons engaging and interactive, bearing in mind the visuals and audio delivery quality.

When it comes to charging for the lessons, various methods could be used. The pricing could be based on a flexible pay-as-you-go system, where each hour costs a certain amount of money. Alternatively, a subscription service could be available where a student pays a fixed fee each month in exchange for a certain number of lessons.

Starting a business as a kid can be an exciting and rewarding venture. There are so many possibilities to consider, from selling products or services online to providing virtual lessons. The 15 business ideas for kids outlined above have inspired those considering starting their own venture.

