Freedom From Anxiety

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For over 30 years Dr. Mark Halpern struggled with anxiety until he discovered the power of creating coherence. He has written all about this in his book, Coherence Revolution and we will delve into this a great deal. get ready to feel inspired!

Guest Bio: Dr. Mark Halpern is then designer of the Coherence Revolution, a recorded course that teaches simple, powerful methods to take control of your emotional state and begin to practice the emotions you choose to feel.

Guest Contact Info:

Website: https://www.coherencerevolution.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwznAF8M_QvrPyOpE1xudLQ

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoherenceRevolutionCommunity

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coherencerevolution/

