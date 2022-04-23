You see the picture, the boy in the picture, the boy seeing the reflection.

Do you see yourself seeing the boy seeing his reflection?

We are always, when awake, perceiving. We see, hear, touch all our moments into experiences we consider real. Looking in the mirror or at another person we are the ability and freedom to pass and feel judgement.

What a wonderful person! What an awful person! What a mysterious gift this person is………..

—

This post was previously published on THEFATHERCONNECTION.WORDPRESS.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock