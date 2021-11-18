3 Kind Gestures My Partner and I Do for Each Other Every Day

How does your love story go?

Well, ours started as any other modern love story goes— we met online. I fell in love with him because he is funny, smart, and passionate. He fell in love with me because, and in his words, inspire me to be a better person. But now that we’re living with each other, it’s become easy to let those sweet and romantic gestures we did when we first started dating fall to the wayside.

So, we made a pact.

We decided to come up with three kind gestures we would do for each other every day. The purpose behind it is simple. Whenever we’re at odds or things are particularly rough in our life, we have these little tangible things that will consistently remind us why we love each other in the first place. It’s been such a game-changer for us, we decided to share the idea with all of you in this short article.

We thought, perhaps, you can apply these actions to your love life as well, and watch it drastically improve. Without further ado, let’s begin.

We fill up each other’s water bottles.

This one is oddly specific but there’s a story behind it.

My partner often forgets to drink water throughout the day. It’s crazy, I know. But it has always been a big problem, until one day, I decided to just fill up his water bottle and leave it somewhere he can easily find.

Turns out, it worked — so well, in fact, that I kept doing it.

He pulled me aside and told me he really appreciated the simple gesture. That’s how we came up with the idea to do this for each other. Sometimes, it can be difficult to look after ourselves, so we figured out a solution: We started looking out for each other.

Nothing says you love your partner more than keeping them hydrated. Am I right?

We leave nice little notes to encourage each other.

I’ve got to be honest — this one is my favorite gesture yet.

I love finding random post-its in my workstation, and apparently, my partner does, too. So, we chose this one specifically because it’s such a nifty little mood changer. Am I having a particularly rough day? I just pull out the little pink post-it note he left on my desk.

It’s so fun, we even turned it into a little game.

Whoever has made the most post-it notes wins. So, the next time you’re thinking of doing something nice for your partner, steal this idea. Trust me, little love notes will never go out of style.

You don’t even have to put in that much effort, but the love you’ll be receiving back will be tenfold.

We do chores the other hates doing.

Chores can be annoying.

And in the beginning, it was difficult to figure out the dynamic in the house because there are just things we absolutely hate doing. I hate throwing out the trash. My partner hates doing the dishes.

Fortunately, we found a compromise.

I do the dishes, while he throws out the garbage. Win-win. In the same way, find a chore your partner hates doing and do it for them instead. Does he like vacuuming the floors but hates mowing the lawn? Let him do the floors and you do the lawn yourself, or better yet, order service. Just make sure that it’s a give and take, and you’re not being taken advantage of.

This idea is honestly often overlooked, but without fail, it always lets your partner know that you love and care about them.

Of course, you don’t have to follow these things down to the letter.

First and foremost, your kind gestures should be tailored to your love life specifically. Just remember, it doesn’t take a lot of expense and effort to make your partner feel special and loved every day. In fact, based on what we’ve learned so far, the simplest actions mean everything as long as they come from the bottom of your heart.

On that note, I hope that whatever you decide to do for your partner, it would bring you even closer together.

—

