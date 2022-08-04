3 Subtle Signs You Are Addicted to Wellness

Wellness has become a 4.5 Trillion dollar industry. At that volume, a lot of people are doing a lot of wellness.

According to the Global Wellness Industry, an industry think tank, the most significant categories are: Personal Care & Beauty ($955B), Nutrition and Weight Loss ($946B), and Fitness ($738B)

Remember, this is an infographic of what people spend, not their results. This is not about how well people are.

Can you imagine if there was an infographic of whether people felt better, lost weight, and kept up with their workout goals? I wonder what that would look like.

Actually, the CDC has one:

As someone who has worked in the heart of the wellness industry, I know how good it all sounds, and I’ve purchased my fair share of clean beauty products, biohacking devices, and supplements.

Some products and services are life-changing, but like any industry of this size, it has grown not because it’s all good for you but because it’s marketed well.

As an industry that primarily targets women, it does what so much historical marketing to women has done: targeted fears and insecurities, which can create addiction.

Think you’re addicted to wellness but aren’t sure?

Here are three questions to ask yourself.

1. You’re Spending More Than You Can Afford.

Are you spending money you don’t have purchasing wellness products and services?

People spend thousands of dollars on wellness products every month. It can add up quickly because clean beauty, for example, is incredibly pricey.

I understand because every time I see a supplement or beauty product ad on Instagram, I want to buy it. But after purchasing many products that had no impact, I’ve finally learned my lesson.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A lot of wellness is sold “Direct to Consumer,” which means they are incredibly sophisticated at targeting you. When an ad appears on your feed, it is designed for you. The more ads you click on, the more ads you’ll receive.

Stop clicking! It can be challenging because that product looks and sounds so good, but you must remind yourself that it’s not the answer to any of your problems. It probably isn’t going to deliver on its unrealistic promises.

Find a buddy, and text that person when you want to buy something (and they’ll do the same with you). Their job will be to tell you, “Don’t buy it!”

There’s nothing wrong with having a beauty regimen you love, but if your bathroom looks like a pop-up Sephora shop, it could be a sign of a wellness addiction.

2. Has Wellness Become More Important Than Your Relationships?

Are you spending more time on self-care than on the important people in your life?

There’s no doubt that regular self-care is essential, but when reaching for products or services keeps you from reaching out to the people around you, it can signal an issue.

If it feels like you don’t have a strong social network to lean on, instead of filling that gap with wellness, invest time in building supportive relationships. Or get involved in a local volunteering program.

Research shows that a meaningful life increases overall well-being, and ironically, a “single-minded pursuit of happiness” leaves people less happy.

3. Are You Always Trying to Fix Yourself (Or The People Around You)?

Do you spend more time thinking about what is wrong with yourself (or others) than what is right with you?

Because of the wellness industry’s focus on fixing problems, we can start matching that language. The voices we read in marketing copy begin to infiltrate our minds.

Why wouldn’t you want to “have perfect, glass-like skin,” or “transform your life in just a few minutes,” or “join the millions experiencing less stress and anxiety” as specific products and apps promise?

But often, the answers to our problems are not so easy. One product or one app, or one treatment won’t save us. Unfortunately, this can sometimes be just another way we hand over our power to something else.

Continually trying to fix ourselves can keep us broken.

You may want to talk to a therapist or counselor. Or remember what many spiritual teachers have taught: accepting yourself and others is the most potent path to liberation and well-being.

Reach for self-love and self-acceptance for the imperfect human you are, and we all are. Cut yourself some slack. Focus on your strengths and be grateful for what you do have.

How to Break the Cycle

I love wellness and believe deeply in its value and benefits, but I don’t love when people’s lives are taken over by it. Like anything, too much of a good thing may not be good for you.

Like any addiction, you need to get underneath the surface to what’s driving it. Is it a sincere and healthy desire to improve an aspect of your life? Or is your inner critic using wellness as another tool to beat you up or drive perfectionism?

Here are three ways to break your addiction to wellness.

Self-acceptance

You don’t have to be perfect to be a good person and have a good life. Start daily with self-acceptance. You’re not a plant to be pruned; you’re a flower blossoming. Grow, don’t fix. Follow the sun. Let your passion and meaning lead you forward.

Connect with people

Spend time every day connecting with the people in your life. If you feel like you don’t have a good network, start to cultivate one. Your future self will thank you.

Understand that a good life does not come from quick fixes

Sometimes problems or issues can’t be fixed with a magic pill.

Some issues need a long, slow approach. Be the tortoise, not the hare, and be patient with what’s driving you crazy about yourself. Consistency is way more effective for any long-term change than bursts of intensity.

As entrepreneur and investor Naval Ravikant wrote, “A fit body, a calm mind, a house full of love. These things cannot be bought — they must be earned.”

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***