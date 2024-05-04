3 Ways To Confront Unrealistic Optimism

Positive thinking doesn’t cure cancer or prevent wars. Unrealistic optimism might actually cause wars and increase the likelihood you’ll get cancer.

You do stupid things when you underestimate the possibility of failure.

7 benefits of optimism:

Optimism is a good thing.

Less stress. Better performance at work. Stronger relationships. Reduced risk of chronic diseases. Grit. Optimists try harder. Pessimists give up sooner. Constructive thinking. Better problem-solving.

One study suggests optimists live up to15% longer.

5 dangers of unrealistic optimism:

Stress. Positive thinking leads to over-promising. Violated trust. Over-confidence leads to broken promises. Risky behaviors. Baseless optimism says cigarettes don’t cause cancer in everyone. Dreams without action. Meaningful goals require sweat. Lack of growth. There’s no room for you to grow when failure is other people’s fault.

How to be a realistic optimist:

#1. Practice negative thinking when planning.

Effective planning requires pessimism. Don’t ask positive thinkers to make plans.

What could go wrong? What are some hidden costs? What unexpected resistance might occur? What’s the downside?

#2. Seek input from doers.

Give unrealistic optimism a dose of reality with the voice of experience. Ask your big dreamer to interview people who have achieved success.

#3. Design the next step.

Action bursts the illusion of unrealistic optimism. Don’t tell me your big dream. Tell me what you’re going to do today to reach it. Not tomorrow, today.

Dream dreams. Set goals. Make plans. Do something today. A goal you can’t act on today is a fantasy.

Unrealistic optimism becomes realistic when you ask, “What are you going to do today to reach that goal?” Someone says, “I’m going to be the CEO of this company by the time I’m 35.” That’s great! What will you do today – beyond day-to-day responsibilities – to achieve that goal?

Optimism without action destroys potential.

How can leaders practice realistic optimism?

What suggestions do you have for unrealistic optimists?

Everything changes when we change the way we think about ourselves.

