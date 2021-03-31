4 Drinks To Rehydrate To Be More Productive

Do you sometimes feel fatigued while trying to get something done? Do you experience headaches while you’re working hard at a task? Do you find yourself feeling like your brain is in a haze as you struggle to think clearly and be more productive?

These symptoms might sound alarming at first. But they’re often caused by the need to hydrate your body with proper fluids. As a result, you may feel tired and achy. And it is, of course, difficult to stay focused and remain productive.

Rehydrate with Water

The good news is that this is a simple fix. You just need to drink a few glasses of liquid to rehydrate yourself and be more productive. Water is the best choice to rehydrate your system. Other beverages like coffee and soda contain caffeine, which can further dehydrate you. That’s why you should opt for water if at all possible.

But what if you dislike water or get bored with it?

While some people believe water has no taste, others insist that it does have a boring flavor, or they simply don’t like it. If that is how you feel, then try one of these healthy options to add a desirable flavor to your water. You’ll still get the health benefits of drinking water without the taste you dislike.

Some of these additions even come with their own health benefits.

Healthy options to add to your water

Water and Lime

Lime is a great way to add flavor to your water. This mild citrus fruit is filled with Vitamin C and cancer-fighting flavonoids. Limes also contain calcium and folate which are important nutrients for women’s health.

If you’re really craving a sweet taste, consider adding one teaspoon of raw honey to your lime water.

Cucumber and Apple Water

Infusing your water is as easy as adding fruit, herbs, or vegetables, to your water bottle or pitcher. Over time the flavors from the items added will flavor the water slightly for a refreshing light added flavor to your water.

The flavor will be a little stronger if you allow it to sit in a pitcher overnight then just adding it to your water bottle for the day.

Infusing cucumber and apple will give your water a sweet, refreshing taste. Cucumbers are an excellent source of several B vitamins and are effective at ridding the body of toxins in the digestive system. They also promote joint health. Apples are known to help regulate blood sugar and improve beneficial bacteria in your large intestine.

There are many other recipes for Infused Water with an unlimited number of combinations for taste and benefit.

Green Tea

If you’re still not a fan of water even after adding natural flavors, then another option of a good hydration liquid is green tea. Not only can green tea help rehydrate your body, scientists believe that it helps the body burn fat naturally.

Fresh Mint Tea

Like green tea, peppermint tea also boasts many health benefits. It can be useful in preventing nausea and reducing painful stomach cramps. Another advantage of drinking peppermint tea is that it’s a natural anti-inflammatory. If you have an autoimmune disease like arthritis, then it may be helpful to drink peppermint tea regularly.

When it comes to staying productive, your hydration level makes a huge difference. If you’re poorly hydrated, you won’t feel as well, and your work may suffer. But drinking more water and tea throughout the day will help prevent this. As a result, you’ll feel energized and alert and be more productive.

