4 Painful Signs He Doesn’t Love You Anymore

Love or not love, the details of how two people get along will tell you. If you searched for “signs he doesn’t love me anymore,” read on.

1. pick on you

Recall that you have ever encountered such a situation. He always picking on you, saying that you are not in good shape, saying that you have no taste in clothes, and even pointing fingers at your family.

When a man doesn’t love you, it’s wrong to breathe the same air as him.

When he starts picking on you, you should realize that he doesn’t love you that much. A man who truly loves you will not dislike you in every possible way, even if it is your shortcomings, he will find it cute.

He won’t compare you to others, let others judge you, and he won’t belittle you in front of his friends. If he doesn’t like you, getting fat or thin will become his reason for picking on you.

2. not contact you

A man’s love is very easy to understand, if he loves you, will take the initiative to find you. Call you on apps, call you on the phone, or just appear in front of you. He’s like a little kid, always making a move to get your attention. Not being able to see you is a pain for him, and he wants to be involved in your moments.

When a man doesn’t love you, you will feel his enthusiasm for you fade away and gradually become indifferent. There are fewer twitter and fewer phone calls. I always think I am busy with work and have no time. Men are all excellent businessmen with a steel scale in their hearts, and they never do business at a loss. Rather than spending time with people he doesn’t love, he prefers to play games, watch football games, and drink and brag with friends.

3. nothing to say

People who love each other have endless things to say every day. What you ate, what you drank, and even after a few trips to the toilet, you can talk for a long time. A man loves you, so he wants to share with you all the time, eating, and drinking can turn into touching love words. When he has nothing to say to you, it means that love is slowly disappearing. It takes a long time to get a response to your message to him, a perfunctory “Oh.” or an emoji.

He also no longer shares interesting daily events with you and no longer chats with you about plans and expectations. You met, holding the phone, silent like a stranger at a table.

4. refusal of intimacy

People who are in love are like conjoined twins. You want to stick together all the time, and a look at each other can collide with a spark of love. Pinching your face, rubbing your head, just wanting to be close to you. To love or not to love, the body is the most honest.

When a man is tired of you, he no longer desires physical contact with you, and may even resist intimacy. In the face of your initiative, he is always perfunctory, even dodging. In the face of your confusion, he just used “I’m tired” as an excuse. And the one who was pestering you to kiss before seems to be two people.

Love cannot be disguised. Love it or not, you can feel it. When he doesn’t love you anymore, he hates you too much, time is short.

If you still love him very much, then make an effort, while the love is still warm, hug him with your heart and try your best to save him. If you are tired, instead of guarding a silent lover, it is better to let go of your obsessions and start over. You are worthy of being loved.

