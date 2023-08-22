4 Simple Exercises to Stop Negative Thoughts

The mind — It is both our strongest ally and, at times, our most formidable foe.

Fear not if your mind occasionally goes along “Pessimist Park.”

So like today in this blog we are going to talk about the mental exercise that may promise to make that frown upside down.

Why Do Negative Thoughts Pop Up?

Ever questioned why sometimes your thoughts tend to skew more pessimistic? Let’s dissect it a little.

Our distant ancestors had to always remain alert for threats to survive.

For example, seeing a lurking predator was more important to them than enjoying a stunning sunset. As a result of how our brains were designed to keep us safe in the past, we are wired to notice and recall unpleasant information.

Imagine it as the internal alarm system of your brain!

Today we may not be avoiding wild creatures, but this ancient behavior is firmly lodged in our minds.

It implies that we are predisposed to focus more on the negative than the positive. But do not worry! It’s not that you’re a pessimist by nature; it’s just the way our brains have changed through time.

The good news, then? Our thoughts may be trained to pay more attention to the good things in life.

Let’s explore how!

…

The Exercises

Without further ado, here are our favorite workouts for driving away the naysayers and bringing in the cheerleaders:

A. The Gratitude Journal

It is what? Write down three things each day for which you are thankful.

According to one research, people who regularly express appreciation have more good feelings, get better sleep, and even have more robust immune systems.

To begin, keep things basic.

did you enjoy your morning coffee? Put it in writing.

Have you observed a lovely dog? Include it. You’ll notice an expanding array of pleasures as time passes.

B. The ‘Is it True?’ Test

It is what?

Every unfavorable idea should be contested with the question “Is it true?”

Cognitive behavioral therapy claims that questioning our beliefs might lead to a shift in perspective. We frequently accept our pessimistic views without challenging them.

The next time your mind tells you, “I’m not good at this,” ask yourself, “Is that true?” It’s probably not, spoiler alert.

C. The 5-Minute Nature Break

It is what? Spend time in nature, even if it’s only a park close by.

A study found that going on a nature walk reduces rumination, an act of excessive thought that frequently veers toward pessimism.

The research found that taking a 90-minute walk in nature lowered negative repetitive thoughts and decreased activity in a specific brain area related to this, both in depressed and non-depressed individuals.

On the other hand, a 90-minute walk in a city setting didn’t show these benefits.

Is there no forest close by? No issue.

According to studies, simply viewing images of nature or taking care of a plant might be beneficial.

D. The Laughter Prescription

It is what? Watch a comedy, hear a joke, or just laugh out of the blue.

Why it works. Laughing heartily can lower stress hormones and raise endorphin levels, which makes you feel happier.

However, if you must know, it was most likely to leave its coop of unhappy thoughts!

…

Worrying about the future or dwelling on the past is a proven method to conjure up unfavorable thoughts. Try to stay in the here and now.

Simply be, take in the noises of the environment, and feel the air.

In the words of Tolle, “Realize deeply that the present moment is all you have. Make the NOW the primary focus of your life.”

…

Key Takeaways

The propensity for negativity in our brains is an evolutionary holdover.

Simple techniques to shift your perspective:

Keep an appreciation diary.

Use the “Is it True?” question to dispel unfavorable beliefs.’ test.

Take frequent pauses in nature.

Laugh frequently!

To stop dwelling on the past or future, center yourself on the here and now.

Don’t underestimate the role exercise plays in cultivating a good outlook.

…

Photo credit: Arun Sharma on Unsplash