5 Habits That Will Make You Super Attractive (No Matter How You Look)

Beauty fades, but character remains.

You can be a 10/10 (looks-based), but when you have the worst personality, you become a 0/10. I hate people who have the worst kind of personality.

No matter how good they look.

At least for me.

Looks have no meaning or value without a great personality/character.

Even if society tries to convince you that looks are all that matter.

But f*ck what society says anyway.

Yes, you should feel physically attracted to your partner; you have every right to that. But if you ask me, both looks and personality matter.

When you take care of yourself, you start to look good.

In the end, people go crazy for someone with great qualities that make them stand out from the rest of the crowd.

That sh*t is attractive AF.

…

#1 You Speak Up Your Mind, No BS.

“Speak your mind, even if your voice shakes.” — Maggie Kuhn.

You stand up for what’s right.

You speak up because you’re not afraid to say what’s on your mind. You’re not sugarcoating anything. You’re saying things the way they are.

Of course, there are moments when it’s better to be quiet and not say anything (which makes you mysterious and interesting.)

People are afraid to speak up and say what’s on their mind.

Many people lack their own opinions, so they copy yours just to appear more interesting than they actually are.

But you? You dare to speak up about what’s on your mind and that’s sexy AF. That’s what makes you unique and original.

You don’t try to be someone else; you’re just yourself

You’re original.

You can think for yourself. You’re not afraid to disagree with people and share your take on the subject. You speak up when being disrespected.

And you don’t give a sh*t, really, if people like you or not. Even people-pleasers get hated, so what’s the point of pleasing people anyway?

To hell with being a people pleaser and saying something they like hearing. Being a people pleaser will only make people walk all over you.

Speaking from your mind/heart shows you’re confident.

F*ck it, speak up, no BS.

How To Apply.

There’s no precise how-to guide. You simply have to practice speaking your mind. Your voice might shake, you’ll feel anxious, and your hands might tremble, but you’re doing it anyway. That’s how you build confidence in expressing yourself. Stop letting others dictate whether you should sugarcoat your words or not. Your voice matters.

…

#2 You Have Your Own Life + Interest.

“Don’t be afraid of death; be afraid of an unlived life. You don’t have to live forever; you just have to live.” — Natalie Babbitt.

No one will ever be the center of your universe.

Your life doesn’t stop just because you meet someone special.

(You’re the special one; stop putting people on pedestals.)

You have your own interest (or multiple interests) You play piano, sing or dance. You may love to paint or read books that help make you smarter.

Not having people on a pedestal and having some interests in your life makes people find you more valuable.

It shows your uniqueness through your interests and demonstrates that your life doesn’t just stop because someone came into your life.

(Does that make sense?)

You put yourself on a pedestal, your life is your priority, and you have a great relationship with your interests.

Having interests/hobbies is a sign that you’re a smart person. You can be smart in a creative way (art) or you can be smart in a logical way (chess)

Having a hobby gives you character.

And we know that being smart is sexy.

How To Apply.

Firstly, remove these people from the pedestal; they’re not special. They should fear losing you because you should be on a pedestal. You’re the prize, not them. Secondly, find a hobby that you really like. What were your hobbies when you were a kid? Did you used to play the piano? Do it again, and fall in love with the progress of learning a skill. Dedicate 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or 1 hour before or after going to work.

…

3# You Embrace Your Uniqueness.

“Why fit in when you were born to stand out?” — Dr. Seuss.

I think if everyone was unique, the world would be full of ordinary people.

That’s why we live in a world full of ordinary people, but when we meet someone who embraces their uniqueness, they become instantly attractive.

It’s your flaws and the courage to be your authentic self that makes you so unique and special. And the thing is… people will try to imitate you, but they’ll never be you.

There is no one like you, and there will never be anyone like you.

I think it’s very hot and attractive when someone can be their true self and embrace who they are on the inside.

I mean… why would you try to be someone else? People can sense it when you are trying to be someone you’re not. People can also sense when you’re being authentic and confident in loving your flaws as they are.

Just like the Nirvana song:

“Come as you are.”

How To Apply.

Try to take some time to think about your values, interests, strengths, and weaknesses. Figure out what makes you so unique and different from other people. It’s okay if it takes time to figure this out, don’t stress out about it. Keep in mind that no one is perfect. Stop comparing yourself to others and start working on getting better every day as a person.

…

4# You Make People Feel Good in Your Presence.

“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou.

There is just something about you when you enter the room.

People can feel your energy from far away. You create great energy around people. You suddenly realize people are in a better mood when you’re around, that’s the effect you have on people.

It doesn’t have to be around people. You’re probably talking to someone at an event, and let’s say… You’re a woman talking to a man.

You know how to make this guy laugh at your jokes, and you have a great conversation together. The man suddenly realizes he feels good in your presence, making him find you more attractive.

I mean, come on. I’m sure nobody wants to date a person who makes them feel like sh*t. We want to be with someone fun to be around.

(Don’t mistake it for not being allowed to have bad days and feel sad)

I’m always cautious when a guy tries to pursue me. How do I feel around him? How does he make me feel? That’s some of the questions you have to ask yourself.

How does that person make you feel?

How do you feel after having a conversation with someone?

If they make you feel bad, don’t date them.

Be silly, absolutely silly, and ridiculous.

How To Apply.

If the person you like tends to stay away from you, Try to figure out why. Is it the things you say or do? Learn everything about being self-aware. Create good energy in the room by making people laugh. Say something you know everyone will find relatable. Listen to them before you say something or offer genuine compliments.

…

5# You Have a Fricking Great Personality.

“You know what, I’m very attracted to someone who makes me laugh and is that charming. Really, I could be charmed by anyone. I’m just a sucker for somebody that is charming.” — Beyonce.

I was in love with a guy who didn’t look like a model but was a sweet guy. I’ve also fallen in love with a guy who looked like a model but was a total man-child.

That’s why I don’t listen to people who say, “Come on, you can find someone who looks better.” No thanks; this is not a group project. This is between me and the guy. You may not find him attractive, but I find him attractive.

That’s the important part.

I still believe that both looks and personality matter. There’s nothing wrong with wanting a physically attractive partner, but, as I said before, you must find them attractive.

People don’t have to find them attractive.

Not everyone will like your partner for their great personality because most people are jealous. (But don’t date an asshole)

A great personality/character is the most important part. I believe that a guy becomes a 10/10 when he is sweet and gentle and makes me feel safe in my femininity (this should be a flex in this messy dating world)

I hope you find someone who makes you feel like that.

How To Apply.

Have a daily routine of mindfulness to increase your self-awareness. This can help you better understand your emotions, thoughts, and behaviors. Learn from your mistakes from yesterday:

“Should I’ve said that?” or “Was I too harsh on my significant other?”

You can become more empathic and develop emotional intelligence by listening to what your significant other has to say, trying your best to understand their perspective, and showing some compassion.

…

The Final Thoughts.

You’re going to have days where you don’t feel like your best self.

And becoming attractive doesn’t always happen overnight. I know that some people were born looking attractive, but that doesn’t mean they have the best personality.

You know what I hate about people who look attractive but have the worst personality? People are still very nice to them, no matter what.

But you will come a long way by having attractive qualities.

Yes, your beauty may or may not fade (depending on how well you take care of yourself physically), but in the end, your character will always stay the same if you keep working on yourself.

You will never be the same as you were many years ago.

I don’t just talk about the physical part, but also about how you’re always changing as a person. And it’s a good thing to never stay the same.

I’m personally not the same as I was 10 years ago. I know my worth this time, and I’m not letting any guy walk all over me by going silent.

You will never fully be the same as you were many years ago.

I hope you find your true soulmate ❤

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Ann Danilina on Unsplash