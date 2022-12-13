5 Habits to Help You Enjoy the Little Things in Life

Focus on the present moment

If you’re stressed out, anxious, or depressed, you’ll probably find that the small pleasures in life are challenging to notice. But if you learn to focus on the present moment, you can enjoy life more fully. One way to do this is to practice mindfulness meditation, which has been shown to reduce stress, increase feelings of happiness and improve your ability to focus. Finding time to practice mindfulness meditation daily can help you learn how to appreciate the present moment, whatever it may be.

Enjoy a cup of tea (or coffee)

While not everyone enjoys a cup of tea, many people love coffee. And while it might be a stretch to call a cup of coffee or tea a pleasure, it can be. As it turns out, enjoying a cup of coffee or tea can be a great way to slow down and enjoy the present moment.

A study conducted at the University of Colorado at Boulder found that people who savored the smell of coffee experienced less stress and reported being more focused than those who downed a cup of coffee as quickly as possible. Research has shown that tea can also reduce stress and be enjoyed much the same way as coffee. The best part is that you can drink coffee or tea whenever you want.

Whether you drink coffee or tea during your morning commute, while studying, doing household chores, or while waiting for an appointment, you can use these beverages to slow down and enjoy the present moment.

Go for a walk

Researchers have found that even a short walk can help someone de-stress and be more productive. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology found that people who took a 10-minute walk in nature reported feeling less stressed than those who walked around an urban environment. If you don’t have time to go outside, a quick walk around the office or your neighborhood can also be helpful. Walking can be a great way to clear your head, gain fresh perspective and help you focus on the present moment.

Be grateful

Focusing on the things in your life that you’re grateful for can be a great way to be present in the moment, enjoy life more and reduce stress. A study published in the Journal of Health Psychology found that people who wrote about five things they were grateful for experienced reduced stress levels. This is because gratitude doesn’t just help you appreciate the things you have ― it can also help you reduce feelings of worry, anxiety, and regret. Practicing gratitude can take time and patience, but it can be helpful to set aside time once a week or once a day to think about the things you’re grateful for in your life.

Commit to something you love

If you’re always busy with work, family commitments, or school ― and you don’t have time for hobbies or interests that you love ― you may overlook the small pleasures in life. But if you make time in your schedule for something you’re passionate about, you can enjoy the present moment while pursuing something you love.

If you love baking cakes, you can enroll at a local community college or find a baking blog or recipe book to follow at home.

If you love languages or have always wanted to learn another language, you can find language exchange partners online or at your local library.

If you’re passionate about activism, you can sign up for a volunteer opportunity through an organization you support or attend a local rally.

Even though there may never be enough time for everything on your to-do list, there is always time for the little things in life. To enjoy your life, you must make time for the things that make you happy and bring you joy. Remember that life is too short to always be in a rush, so try to slow down now and then to fully appreciate the small pleasures that often go overlooked.

