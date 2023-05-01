5 Mistakes to Avoid When You Diet

I made a lot of mistakes with dieting in the past.

Cabbage soup, raw, low carb, low fat, you name it, I’ve tried it. I was always motivated in the beginning. But eventually, I’d get hungry and go back to my normal. And then all the weight I lost came back.

I got interested in health back in my mid-to-late twenties. I read and studied everything I could get my hands on. I even went to seminars.

I started from the Standard American diet and upgraded to the Mediterranean diet. After a while, that led to becoming a vegetarian. And then I became vegan. By that point, I was all in and decided to try raw vegan.

That was stellar level — I didn’t think it got any healthier than that.

So I became a mostly raw vegan. I had two vegetable gardens, juiced, and spent hours in the kitchen.

Have you ever sprouted lentils, beans, nuts, greens, and seeds? I used these foods to make burgers, pizza, bread, and crackers in the dehydrator. It was good, but it felt like I never left the kitchen.

At that time, I had seven children. I had tons of energy, lost a bunch of weight, and felt incredible. But I started feeling guilty for wanting to eat oatmeal. Pancakes, potatoes — even popcorn.

It began to feel wrong for me. And, with all the kids, it was hard. I often had to make separate meals. After a year, I decided it was too much.

I got over the guilt of wanting cooked sweet potatoes soon enough. But I was at a loss as to what came next. I didn’t want to go backward, yet I couldn’t stay there.

I needed to find my balance between food, weight, and lifestyle.

In my personal life and as a health coach, I discovered that losing weight doesn’t have to be hard. It’s not all or nothing. Extremes in either direction tend to be unhealthy and set us up to fail.

I don’t believe there’s an ideal one-size-fits-all type of diet. But we all have our own optimal diet, and it’s worth taking the time to learn what it is.

In this post, I’m going to share five diet mistakes to avoid when trying to lose weight. I’ve also included questions to ask yourself, along with actionable steps to help kickstart your healthy weight loss journey.

Optional to-do: Create a journal to help explore your best course of action.

5 Mistakes to Avoid When You Diet

1. Fad Diets

We’ve all been there. We hear about the latest celebrity’s success. They look amazing, and they promise us fast and easy weight loss. It sounds too good to be true.

We can’t wait to dive in. We believe we can do it — and we mean it.

All is going well, the numbers on the scale are dropping, and we feel great. But after a few weeks, we’re tired of being hungry. We miss pizza night. Taco Tuesdays. Movie night.

Some fad diets work — especially in the beginning. The problem is they’re hard to maintain long-term because of their restrictive and rigid nature.

Questions to ask yourself:

What do you like to eat? What has worked for you in the past? What type of diet feels doable long-term?

Action Step: In your journal, explore different diet guidelines and strategies that feel sustainable. Research which diets are supported by science. Dr. Weil offers a great overview of popular diets. Which ones resonate with you?

2. Focusing On Diet and Exercise Only

While diet matters, there’s much more to weight loss and health than cutting calories and hours at the gym.

When we focus on just diet and exercise, we tend to ignore other reasons we may not be losing weight. This is a problem because our bodies work as a whole. When one part is off, it affects other areas.

For instance, when stressed, our body produces more cortisol, which directly affects weight loss efforts.

According to this study on low-calorie dieting increasing cortisol, “Chronic stress, in addition to promoting weight gain, has been linked with a host of negative health outcomes such as atherosclerosis, coronary heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and impaired immune functioning.”

Other areas that impact weight loss

Other areas that impact weight loss

Level of joy Social life/Relationships Sleep Activity level Health/Hormones Food choices Lack of goals/purpose in life Stress/stress management Home cooking/fast food Eating for optimal nutrition and digestion

When we address our body as a whole, it sets up perfect conditions for natural weight loss.

Questions to ask yourself:

What is your current strategy for weight loss? What are your goals for your body/mind/health/life? Are you paying attention to all parts of your life?

Action Step: Journal and track your moods, wins, and losses. Are you feeding all areas of your life? It’s easier to put pieces together when we can look back on them. If you find an area that needs attention, start with small but consistent steps towards change.

3. Choosing Diets That Work for Other People

Our food preferences have been a part of us since childhood.

Our grandmothers and grandfathers not only passed down their genes but their traditions and rituals as well.

That matters.

And of course, when in Rome, we should enjoy the pasta — guilt-free.

Food feeds both the body and soul — there are clear reasons to eat a balanced diet, but there are also reasons you cling to your mom's secret chicken noodle soup recipe when you're sick. — Michael Mina

Food is a significant part of celebrations, family, and life. While being mindful matters, so does joy. Sometimes, flexibility is the better choice.

The problem with choosing diets that work for other people is they may not suit your lifestyle or beliefs, which can lead to more stress. Instead, choose a diet that suits you.

There are many paths to a healthy weight and body.

Questions to ask yourself:

What were your favorite foods growing up? Do you categorize foods as either good or bad? What foods fit into your past, present, and foreseeable future?

Action Step: In your journal, explore which foods comfort, soothe, and bring you joy. Why? Try not to classify food as good or bad. Just because someone else labels a food as bad, it may be an excellent choice for you. If it’s not healthy, it can also be a sometimes food.

4. Not Making A Plan

Clarity moves us forward.

Having a clear picture of our desired outcome tells us what to aim for each day.

The problem with not planning is we don’t have a guiding sense of direction of what to eat. Which often leads to poorer last-minute choices because we’re hungry.

Meal planning eliminates the guesswork.

When we plan, we don’t overspend or buy extra food that goes to waste. We don’t stop for fast food because we have our favorite dinner waiting in the slow cooker. And we don’t stop at the gas station because we have healthier snacks with us.

It sets us up for success.

Meal plans take some thought to set up, but once you’ve done it, you’ll have a blueprint to follow.

Your effort will pay off. Plans work.

Questions to ask yourself:

Do you prefer to plan in a journal or digitally? Do you travel often? Enjoy cooking? How much time and effort can you commit to cooking?

Action Step: Each week, make a meal plan. You can create your own or purchase a template. Remember to allow for flexibility. Your first week should be as simple as possible. Step into planning; don’t overwhelm yourself. Make it an easy win.

5. Not Making A Decision

How do you know which diet is right for you?

There are studies supporting Paleo, Vegan, Macrobiotic, Anti-Inflammatory, Blue Zones, and Ketogenic diets, to name a few.

Information is powerful but can also be overwhelming.

The problem with not making a decision is it can create more stress. Indecisiveness makes us answer the same questions over and over again.

Questioning whether it’s okay to eat meat, potatoes, bread, or eggs today gets tiring. When you have your strategy and guideline established, you don’t have to worry. You already know the plan, which frees your mind.

Finding your optimal diet is just as much of an art as a science.

It’s a process of elimination to determine what foods work best for you. I always recommend listening to your body; it shows us our ideal diet. We just need to pay attention.

Questions to ask yourself:

Which foods are your non-negotiable? Do you want a more structured or flexible plan? Which diet are you leaning towards?

Action Step: Track your daily energy levels and food choices in your journal. Are you bloated, tired, or full of energy? Over time, you’ll see patterns guiding you to your most optimal diet. Once you’ve made your decision, make it easier and do a pantry and refrigerator makeover.

Lose Weight the Healthy Way — Setting Yourself up For Success

My Guidelines For Healthy Weight Loss

Add in more whole foods. More fruits, vegetables, and greens.

Don’t be too restrictive with calories. Balance is healthier and works.

Limit processed foods.

Eat your ideal diet 80 percent of the time.

Eat until you’re 80 percent full.

Stay away from extremes — over or under eating

Listen to your body. If you’re bloated, lacking energy, or not feeling well, it’s an indicator the food might not agree with you.

Aim for at least 2 liters of water each day.

Focus on getting 7–8 hours of sleep each night.

Commit to at least 10 minutes of movement you enjoy each day. Increase it gradually and then set goals and track it. Make it a part of your daily life and routine.

Take time daily for self-care.

Journal, connect, learn, be mindful, and grateful. Challenge yourself and give of yourself with love.

When we start making healthier choices, our tastes and preferences change. We naturally start craving more of what we’re eating and doing.

Regardless of the guidelines you choose, remember:

Fad diets offer empty promises

Losing weight is more than food and diet

Choose a diet that compliments you

Decide which diet resonates with you

Make a plan. It works.

Closing Thoughts

I didn’t think I’d ever get my body back when I was at my heaviest. No matter how many diets I tried, the extra weight always came back, and then some.

But once I understood these five mistakes were obstacles keeping me from losing weight — and did things differently, I lost more than forty pounds.

I’m no longer too restrictive, extreme, or obsessive with food or exercise. When we address all areas in our life and listen to our body, our weight balances — as does our life.

Weight loss doesn’t have to be difficult. Small yet consistent steps add up to major change over time.

Finding your optimal diet is a process that takes time and careful consideration, but it’s well worth the effort to find your healthy balance.

—

