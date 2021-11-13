5 Most Alluring Tips One Needs To Consider Before Picking a Life Partner

Picking a life partner has to be the most important yet difficult task when it comes to a relationship, as the choice you make will go a long way towards either shaping your life for the better or the other way round(worse).

It is that one decision that sums up your chances of living happily ever after or getting scared from love, so one needs to be careful and attentive when making this decision.

Lots of people like 70% out of every 100% find it hard in knowing what they truly want in a relationship.

They make choices that’ll lead them in making the right choice or the wrong one.

Whichever one, but I guess the main purpose of going into a relationship is to find the right one(Partner).

As a lady or a man, we’re all born with responsibilities and one of those duties is,

MAKING CHOICES, MOSTLY THE RIGHT ONES…

Here are some useful tips everyone needs to learn, acquire or put on a watch out before choosing a partner to have a firm relationship.

1. He/she shows real enthusiasm consistently.

This is the most important part one needs to watch out for before jumping into a relationship.

This is the root or let’s say the foundation of building a better and long-lasting relationship.

Each partner needs to have this built-in them and also monitor your partner to be if he/she truly possesses that fire in them.

Make sure that fire burns with the same passion in both of you so as not to end up playing one-sided love, because most people go into a relationship these days because of material things and other favors they can extort from their victims(that’s what I call them because there isn’t any genuine love there).

Watch out with time and put your partner-to-be through tests, simple ones, not so hard.

What if he/she plays along?

Yes, he/she will but remember I mentioned earlier that it should be tests and not a test.

What we humans don’t know is that our real self can’t stay hidden for long, it’s like smoke, we can’t cover it up no matter how hard we try, so, its best we keep our eye on the lookout for any negative attitude from our partner-to-be and jot them down to avoid disappointment.

And when we find out that he/she’s determined, then we’ll move on to the next step.

2. Expressing necessity to your partner.

Needs come in different types but am only gonna talk about one because it is the most important.

*Money, yes money is important in our life but not in a relationship.

When finding a partner, search for one that’ll love you genieuly, not the buy me this, get me that type.

Why? Cause, we all want a relationship that’ll last for a long time and eventually leads to marriage and we might never enjoy such privilege if we fall into the hands of a partner that loves our money and not us.

Such a relationship will come short when we go a little broke or couldn’t afford what our partner needs.

Money is the source of all material needs so, let’s choose a partner that’ll love us for just being happy and not because of our money.

Note: When we go broke, what’ll she stick to them? Nothing, absolutely nothing! Because the feelings and love were built with money and not genuine liking.

3. Always be found in cheering up your partner.

Yes, let your partner-to-be find comfort whenever you’re with each other and not the other way round.

I have a friend who’s in a relationship with the woman he loves but not happy because of a little problem, and that problem is being comfortable with her and in the relationship.

We all want a relationship where we can express ourselves in any way with our partner so we seek for those that we feel free with when we are with them.

This sign is also very important in finding a partner. Why because it comes with some gifts and it is also the key if you want to unlock those gifts.

These gifts are important too because without them we end up in tears and regrets. These gifts are:

*Trust:- the weapon in every relationship to fight out all obstacles you’ll come across when you get into this battleground called Relationship.

I call it a battleground cause no relationship comes without obstacles of different kinds and we’ll need this TRUST to fight it.

Funny thing is, it’s a weapon we must earn, create for ourselves, we can’t buy it unless given out willingly with reasons.

We wouldn’t wanna spend years in a relationship lying if we wanna make something good(marriage) out of it, do we? I guess No.

Without trust, we end up building a wall of disbelief between us and our partner-to-be. And they’ll surely find out if we keep up with such negative acts and I bet you the results will not be good.

So, we need to find trust in our partner and vice versa if we want to find comfort during this battle for a great purpose.

*Interacting:- this is a connection we must establish at the very first meeting and hope to keep improving on with time.

When we keep our partner-to-be on this act, we make them get used to us and be free with us.

It also provides means of knowing the thoughts or ideas that run through their mind or head i.e for those that are good at studying people.

We know their aims and motives through this.

Whichever topic to interact on is based on you.

*Flaws:- we are not perfect so, we gotta accept whichever flaws we find in them only if they admit to it and if it’s something that both of you can work on.

Most of us want a relationship where our wrongs will be put to right by the person that claims to love us the most.

These come in different forms tho but what matters most is the behavioral aspect because that is what we need to be able to connect with our partner.

We feel safe when we trust that our flaws(either past or present) wouldn’t get in between our relationship, it creates and gives comfort and thereby makes you free with your partner-to-be.

4. Always show interest to your partner “Attention”

Our likes and hates(Interest), when we’re passionate about something or someone, we tend to give it all our time, our focus(attention) because of how well we value such person or thing, so, we must know what our partner finds interesting if we want a relationship that’ll work out well.

Try and take notes of the important parts to yourself.

It helps in a relationship because it will set the relationship into smooth sail thereby not repeating or doing what kills his/her vibe or what might get our partner angry or what our partner hates most in a relationship to avoid negative actions that might lead to you saying “had I know”.

5. Always imagine a future that is yet to come with your partner “vision”

These also included your partner-to-be goals.

With communication and interaction, your can easily envision how and where your partner wants the relationship to lead to, making sure you’re on the same boat with him/her, if you both share the same vision, good! And if not, then it’ll be advisable for you to move on and find a partner with whom you share the same vision.

Only if you want a happy ending or something great(marriage) in the future, never force a partner to share the same vision with you, let them decide, and whatever their vision is, then so be it.

This is the last tip you need to take note of.

Note: try to share the same vision with your partner but never force it, because when such vision is been forced, your partner tends to live in your vision and not theirs resulting in an unhealthy relationship that might never get to see the end of day.

We all want to spend our entire lives with the love of our life and if you find that partner-to-be, we’ll want to hold on to them tight, forever.

And marriage is the last rite to unite both of you together legally.

We all wanna get married someday, so it’s best to know our partner-to-be vision in order not to fall on a different ride, therefore, causing misunderstanding later.

If your partner-to-be ain’t interested in marrying you or growing old with you, I advise you to let them go unless you are on the same page with them too.

Not all relationship ends in tying the knots together but most of us want a healthy relationship even when we know we won’t get married to them.

Previously Published on medium

Photo credit: iStock