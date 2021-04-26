5 Performance Saboteurs You Can Solve Quickly

You go further when you drop the saboteur you carry on your back.
1. The saboteur of getting up late:
“I wake up early so I can do nothing,” Leslie Harris.
“Business leaders need to take time to forget about time, and that helps them to be creative when they arrive at work,” Geir Berthelsen.
Tip:
- Eliminate distraction in the morning. No email or Internet for at least 15 minutes.
- Adopt a liberating morning routine.
2. The saboteur of big dreams:
Brief visits to the distant future provide direction and meaning for daily decisions and actions. But living in the distant future makes you unuseful and frustrated today.
Tips:
- Determine how today’s opportunities and challenges are equipping you to reach your dream.
- Write down long-term goals AND short-term actions. What do you need to do today to reach your long-term dream?
3. The saboteur of neglecting what’s working:
Your inner critic loves misery and rejects enjoyment.
Frustration is temporary fuel. Enjoyment is long-term energy.
Tip:
Ask yourself and others, “What’s working?”
4. The saboteur of delay:
“Small deeds done are better than great deeds planned.” Peter Marshall
Tips:
- Do it. Get in the habit of finishing stuff. Perfectionism isn’t helpful.
- Schedule it. (At least write it on a list.) If something needs to be done, it’s worth scheduling.
- Eliminate it. If you have to-dos that are months old, cross them off your list.
5. The saboteur of thinking too much:
Tips:
- Insight often comes WHILE working to solve a problem.
- Find solutions AS you go.
Which of the above saboteurs do you frequently see in leaders/organizations?
What saboteurs would you add to the above list?
—
This post was previously published on Leadership Freak with a Creative Commons License.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock
.