5 Steps to Getting Rid of Resentment With Misty McIntyre, LMFT

Resentment is corrosive to your marriage.

It can be a gift if you know what it’s trying to tell you.

But if you sit in it and let the resentment stew, it will corrode the love, trust, and connection in your relationship and leave you feeling angry, bitter, and alone.

Today, Misty McIntyre joins me to talk about what to do when we’re feeling resentful in marriage.

Here at the Growth Marriage podcast, we believe every couple can have amazing communication, deep connection, and passionate, knock-your-socks-off love. But Roommate Syndrome will inevitably get in your way. The passion will fade, the communication will break down, and your marriage will start to suffer… The question is, “What will you do when Roommate Syndrome sets in?” Here on the Growth Marriage Podcast, we’ll give you countless tools, tips, and resources to help you Roommate-Proof your marriage and make sure your relationship gets stronger over time.

Nate started his journey to unlocking the secrets of epic relationships back in 2012 when he and his friend Melissa went on a cross-country road trip with the goal of interviewing America’s most in-love couples.

Since then, he’s given a TEDx talk, his podcast has been downloaded over 1 million times. He’s built and sold a date-in-a-box subscription business. And he’s worked with some of the top names in the relationship industry.

Nate’s believes Roommate Syndrome is a feature of long-term romantic relationships, not a bug. It’s there to teach you how to outgrow your problems and limitations. And as you change and evolve, your partner will be forced to change and evolve with you

