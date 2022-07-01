The longer you go the wrong way, the more unlikely your best life becomes.

Don’t wait for the perfect boss, job, or opportunity. Take responsibility for personal transformation.

Take charge of your trajectory by learning how to coach yourself.

David Novak and Jason Goldsmith believe self-coaching can transform your life. This post is based on their book, “Take Charge of You,” and my conversation with David.

5 steps to transform your life:

#1. Have a self-coaching conversation.

Joy can transform your life. Success demands you get beyond ‘don’t want’ and ‘don’t like’.

What’s getting in the way of your joy? What would grow your joy personally or professionally? What’s the single biggest thing you can imagine that would grow your joy personally or professionally? What would it mean if you accomplished your single biggest thing?

#2. Adopt a self-coaching mindset.

Change ‘nots’ to ‘not yets’. Practice neutrality. Open your mind…, “to whatever is going to drive your growth or performance, which means avoiding the trap of preconceived notions or prejudging what’s going to happen or how.” Novak and Goldsmith Shift focus. “The negativity bias suggests that individuals may be more likely to recall and be persuaded by negative information, rather than positive information.” S. Shyam Sundar

#3. Develop a self-coaching plan.

Follow purpose. Practice humility. Seek input from others.

#4. Embrace the self-coaching journey.

Self-coaching goes beyond self-conversation, mindset, and plan. Turn insight into action.

Make a list of actions you can take that move you toward your single biggest thing. What action(s) will you employ today?

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving.” Albert Einstein.

#5. Strengthen the self-coaching habit.

The journey is about constant improvement. Connect with an accountability partner to check on your progress at regular intervals.

Learn more about self-coaching in, “Take Charge of You.”

My conversation with David Novak – unedited.

David Novak is the Co-Founder, retired Chairman and CEO of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), one of the world’s largest restaurant companies with restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories.

Jason Goldsmith is a globally recognized Performance Coach. Jason emphasizes combining the mental and physical aspects of optimal performance. As founder of Goldsmith Performance, Jason has coached multiple Major champions and top-fifty golfers.

