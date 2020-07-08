55 Alternative Ways to Say “I Love You”

Love makes the world go round. There’s nothing more powerful than love. It’s what motivates us, keeps us going, and gives us purpose. But what if you can’t express love in a way that feels right? Not everyone feels comfortable saying “I love you” to their partner — or even to a family member or a close friend.

Having grown up without hearing these words, not being able to muster up the nerve to say them, or fear of their feelings not being reciprocated, are only some of the reasons people may find it difficult to say “I love you”. Whatever the case may be, thankfully there are alternatives to these three words. Here are 55 alternative ways to express your love for your significant other.

. . .

You brighten up my day.

You complete me.

I’m yours.

You’re extremely important to me.

You’re my favorite person in the world.

I’m addicted to you.

You’re all I need.

You mean so much to me.

Life would suck without you.

I’m always here for you.

You are the best girlfriend/boyfriend/wife/husband in the entire world.

I want to spend the rest of my life with you.

You captivate my soul.

There’s no one else I’d rather be with.

You’re all I need.

I would risk everything just to be with you.

I’m so lucky to have you in my life.

You feel like home to me.

You’re the only one who always makes me smile.

Every time I look at you, I fall in love all over again.

No one makes me feel the way you do.

You melt my heart.

I want you by my side always.

The world is a better place with you in it.

Everything about you excites me.

You take my breath away.

Meeting you was the best thing that’s ever happened to me.

You always bring out my best self.

It’s you and me against the world.

You made me believe that love is possible.

If I have you, I don’t need anyone else.

I’m crazy about you.

You’re the most beautiful person inside and out.

You’re my person.

I’ve always got your back.

You make life worth living.

I would take a bullet for you.

I can’t stop thinking about you.

You feel like home.

Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you.

I can’t live without you.

You can always depend on me.

You’re my everything.

Whatever’s mine, is yours too.

I feel I can do anything with you by my side.

I can’t imagine a better person to grow old with.

I am completely devoted to you.

You are the person I want to spend my life with.

You make me feel whole.

I’m bad about you.

You’ve exceeded every expectation I’ve ever had of you.

I believe with all my heart that we’re meant to be together.

You taught me what love is.

You rock my world.

You’ve got everything I need.

. . .

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When Words Fail, Action Speaks

We sometimes forget that love can be expressed through a variety of everyday actions — not just through words. If you’re not a verbal person you can still express your love to your partner without saying anything at all. Surprise them with a thoughtful gesture. Ask them about their day. Listen to what they have to say to you. Cook their favorite food or help around the house. Treat them to a night out.

There are so many ways you can express your feelings your partner feel appreciated. After all, you know what they say — actions speak louder than words.

. . .

Whether you prefer to express your feelings through words or through actions, it’s important that you show your partner you care about them. When the initial rush fades and we become comfortable in our relationships, we sadly assume our partner knows how we feel so we don’t bother to communicate our feelings with them.

However, relationships are a constant work in progress. No matter how long you’ve been with someone, and how many times you’ve told them you love them, it’s never enough. Constantly making your partner feel appreciated is the key to successful, long-lasting relationships.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash