6 Important Focus Hacks

Our top priority should be to ensure that we are healthy, whole people, we can’t extend full potential to our lives if our physical and mental health are deteriorating. Here are some helpful self-care suggestions to help you focus.

Here are a few key mind tricks to help you stay focused throughout the day.

• Make certain you get adequate sleep (7–8 hours of sleep), when you’re fatigued, your brain can’t perform at its full potential, your body may reset and restore itself while you sleep.

• Consume a well-balanced diet.

Healthy snacks support optimal brain function, increase your intake of green leafy vegetables and superfoods, meal planning, as well as going to the grocery shop only once a week, is incredibly beneficial, and extra productivity points can be gained by shopping at stores that offer online pickup or delivery.

• Increase your water intake, according to a Georgia Tech study, dehydration can lead to a lack of concentration and focus, most experts advocate drinking at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water every day.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

• Exercise on a regular basis, moderate exercise can help you be more productive at work by increasing attentiveness and energy, regular exercise is also necessary to avoid ailments that could cause you to miss work, if you can’t get to the gym, use the stairs at work instead, aim for 30 minutes of exercise 5 times a week.

• Go for a walk in the park, being in nature allows us to rebalance our mind and body, take a few minutes out of your day to go for a walk in the fresh air, take in the scenery, and listen to the river moving, or simply bask in the sun.

• Consider meditating, mindfulness is a terrific way to rid your mind of clutter and be present in the moment, headspace and Calm, for example, are premium apps that can help you practice mindfulness in under 15 minutes per day.

Decluttering the surroundings around you is a terrific method to clear your mind, and create a focus-friendly environment in your office. Start by clearing off your workstation of all papers and resources that aren’t linked to the task you’re working on right now. Sort papers into folders and set them aside to be dealt with later, you don’t have to be a neat freak to be successful! Simply clearing your work area of clutter will help lessen the number of distractions in your environment, make sure the room’s temperature isn’t too hot or too cool.

Having a pleasant office environment might boost your productivity by up to 15%.

Self-care includes this as well; our intellect is like a muscle that gets tired over time. Taking a short break from a task might sometimes help us recharge and return with a new perspective. We persuade ourselves that the longer we work without taking breaks, the more efficiently we will complete projects. However, if we don’t take care of our bodies, we’re defrauding ourselves and our employers.

According to entrepreneur Steve Olenski, finishing little activities right away saves time compared to going back and doing them later.

His two-minute guideline is as follows, f you find a work that can be completed in less than two minutes, do it right away.

Plug in your headphones and turn on your favorite music channel! Music has the ability to inspire people. It stimulates our minds and helps us stay motivated, music also activates the portion of our brain that controls our focus. You can wish to listen to classical music or music without words if you want to concentrate the most.

Thanks for reading

—

Previously Published on Medium

iStock image