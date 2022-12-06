6 Things to Do This Week Instead of Shopping

This blog post is based on my opinions thoughts and thinking.

I’m always looking for ways to avoid that guilty feeling I get after I buy something new and instead put that money to good use.

And I know I’m not alone; in fact, I see a lot of other people doing this too. You likely feel the same way — you want to avoid that feeling of emptiness after buying something new.

So what can you do?

Here are six things you can do this week instead of doing online shopping.

…

1. Pick a charity and send them a few bucks.

I could say to donate, but there are so many charities out there. Which ones should you give them to? That’s a decision you’ll have to make on your own.

But whichever one you choose, it’s a great way to help others while also making a few dollars.

and it’s much better than buying stuff you don’t need.

…

2. Read a book instead.

You may have so many books on your shelves that you’ve never read, not to mention the hundreds of books in your public library. So why not just read up on something new?

There are plenty of things to read out there, and if you know what kind of person you like (romance novels or sci-fi novels), then you could always look up their favorite works and order one for them.

And especially for me, there’s this book called “The Shack” that I’ve been meaning to read for a while now.

…

3. Get some fresh air.

If you’re bored, why not go outside and hit the town?

You could head over to an amusement park (if you live near one) or just go out for a walk in the park. It’s free to air condition, and it’s good for your health.

Plus, what if you find a street fair nearby? You’ll save money on food and have a more fun experience with the sights around you.

…

4. Meet up with a friend.

Instead of sitting on the couch or browsing Reddit, you could always meet up with a friend and make some memories.

I know you’ll feel that you don’t get as much time with them as you used to, but these are the times that count, so make the most of them.

And if they’re not available, there’s always Tuesday.

…

5. Get some exercise.

I know — this seems like a last resort for some people. But come on, it’s not that hard to do.

Try going for a jog in the morning or playing basketball in the afternoon. If you’re up for it, you could even go and try out a new activity such as climbing, skydiving, swimming, or… whatever else suits your fancy.

…

6. Know what’s important.

If you feel guilty after buying something new, then that’s probably because you’re not aware of what matters in life.

It might be nice to have a fancy TV, but think about it this way: when you go to sleep tonight, do you want your mind to be filled with television or with your loved ones?

I think the latter is much more beautiful and important. and I’m confident that those people would agree with me.

So don’t go spend your money on things that you don’t need. Use it to make the world a better place or just for a little bit of fun.

I hope this article helps, and if you have any suggestions, feel free to put them in the comments below. Thanks!

