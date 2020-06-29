Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 6 Unexpected Lessons I Learned in Lockdown

6 Unexpected Lessons I Learned in Lockdown

I’ve been thinking about one of the biggest dangers of personal growth these last couple of weeks.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

The danger is this: we learn a crucially important, life-changing lesson, and then forget all about it and move on with our lives.

Any one of us could fall into that trap this year. Like me, you’ve probably had some realizations about your life during this difficult time. Epiphanies about changes you want to make, or simple truths that you want to take forward even once things return to “normal.”

But the integration of these lessons and truths into our lives going forward is no guarantee. In fact, for most people, it’s much more likely that nothing will change.

Think of that, we were just forced into a giant reset, the likes of which we may never have again in our lifetimes. And yet, most people will go back to living the same lives they were before once the daily stresses, invites, and activities return.

We simply cannot let this happen.

So what can we do? Well, the first step is consciously taking stock of what those lessons are, and codifying them so we don’t forget them.

In this week’s video I reveal 6 of the unexpected lessons I’ve learned in the last 3 months…

Come see if any of mine are the same as yours. And, in the process, write down what yours are. I can’t say this enough: do not move on from this moment in time without bottling the lessons and taking them with you, or all of this pain and struggle will have been for nothing.

I’m committed to my growth and yours. Since these last 3 months have been so tough on us, why don’t we turn the tables and make them work for us now?

P.S. If you’ve been spending a lot of time beating yourself up recently and it’s exhausting you, lesson #6 in this video is for you. We’ve got this, friend.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
some places have opened up other places
00:02
are beginning to open up and I think
00:03
this is an important juncture because
00:06
I’ve had like you probably many
00:09
realizations during this time what I’m
00:12
really afraid of is that those
00:15
realizations will count for nothing if
00:17
we just mindlessly go into the next
00:19
chapter of our lives without finding a
00:21
way to cement them so I thought I’d talk
00:24
about some of my realizations and as I
00:26
do it might evoke some of your
00:28
realizations in a conscious way that you
00:31
can record so that you don’t let them go
00:33
Winston Churchill once said men
00:35
occasionally stumble over the truth but
00:37
most pick themselves up and carry on as
00:39
if nothing happened let’s not be those
00:41
people number one chores are more than
00:44
bores I have I suppose since an early
00:48
age even when I was coming up from
00:50
nothing had this entrepreneurial
00:54
philosophy in my head that the moment
00:57
you can delegate things so that you can
00:59
continue to focus on the areas where
01:01
you’re most effective and most capable
01:04
of growing what you’re doing you should
01:06
whilst that’s true and some people have
01:09
the tendency to under delegate they at
01:12
certain points in their life hold on to
01:13
too many activities and then they never
01:15
grow I think I have fallen into the trap
01:19
of over delegating to the point where
01:22
there are things in my life that I
01:24
wasn’t doing anymore that meant I lost
01:27
connection to my own life i delegated
01:30
cooking to post mates and ovaries for
01:33
example and doing more cooking during
01:35
this time has made me feel more
01:36
connected to food to life added more
01:40
variety to my life it’s just been a good
01:42
thing not everything should be delegated
01:45
all the time video games I realized I
01:49
like playing video games I got addicted
01:51
to Zelda breath of the wild during
01:53
lockdown I haven’t played video games
01:56
since I was a teenager I gave it up for
01:58
like 15 years because I was just like
02:00
this is not there’s no utility to this
02:02
what’s the purpose what is it serving
02:04
but playing them again I’m just like why
02:07
does everything need to serve a purpose
02:09
this is silly not everything has to have
02:11
a recent iams you could just do
02:12
something because it’s fun we don’t know
02:15
I don’t want to be one of those people
02:16
that everything I do has to be
02:18
contributing towards some goal in my
02:20
life I was still doing too many things
02:21
because of FOMO fear of missing out I
02:24
think that is interesting that many of
02:27
us including myself have felt far more
02:29
comfortable slowing down during this
02:31
time because we know everyone else is
02:33
too if we were being forced to slow down
02:36
but no one else was likely we’d feel
02:38
very insecure about it I think I would
02:41
that suggests to me that there are still
02:44
too many things that I’m doing not
02:46
because I want to but simply because
02:47
other people are doing them and I feel
02:49
like oh god I should I want to start
02:52
making a far greater distinction between
02:54
things that genuinely add value to my
02:56
life and things that I’m only doing
02:58
because other people are going at that
03:00
pace I put too much enjoyment off you
03:03
know there are things I’ve wanted to do
03:04
for a long time I wanted to go and
03:05
travel India for a long time didn’t do
03:07
it because I was always her work the
03:09
next opportunity the next thing and now
03:11
I can’t do it this year you know that
03:13
really should be a metaphor for life I
03:16
don’t want to go back to putting off
03:18
things that I really want to do for
03:20
enjoyment because there’s another
03:22
opportunity or there’s another work
03:24
project
03:24
I wrote down miracle days are overrated
03:26
and what I meant by that is during
03:28
quarantine
03:29
I got done a project that I’d been
03:31
putting off that was a writing project
03:33
that I decided to write 500 words a day
03:36
and in a month and a half I got it done
03:39
this was something I’ve been putting off
03:40
for a long time it got done because of
03:43
consistency not because of a miracle day
03:46
a miracle day would be me saying I’m
03:47
gonna write 10,000 words in a day and
03:50
get this thing done it’s not realistic I
03:53
rarely ever have miracle days but I can
03:56
reliably achieve things in my life in a
03:59
relaxed way if I just focus on
04:02
consistency lastly I wrote down I’m
04:05
still too hard on myself for all I coach
04:08
people on confidence and kindness and
04:11
self compassion I still spend too much
04:14
time beating myself up for not living up
04:17
to an ideal a standard that I’ve set for
04:19
myself
04:21
and the people around me have to spend
04:23
way too many calories telling me
04:26
constantly to not be so hard on myself
04:28
so I still have a lot to learn there and
04:31
I realized that I cannot take for
04:33
granted that I am being kind and
04:36
compassionate towards myself is
04:38
something that I have to practice daily
04:40
in everything that I do
04:41
so those are some things that I learned
04:43
what did you learn during this time we
04:45
have to hold on to those things it’s
04:47
very very important or whatever
04:49
realizations and epiphanies we’ve had I
04:51
promise you we will lose them they will
04:54
become not even a memory a lesson we
04:57
learned that we simply forgot by the way
04:59
for those of you who want to continue
05:01
your learning with me and especially for
05:03
those of you who are looking at this
05:04
year and saying I need to re-evaluate
05:07
what’s important to me right now what my
05:10
values are and where I’m going and I
05:12
want to process for that I have my at
05:14
home retreat that many people are trying
05:16
right now and they’re going through the
05:18
entire retreat experience that I
05:20
normally do live but from home and
05:22
getting tremendous results with it I
05:24
think this is an incredible year for
05:26
growth and for those of you that want to
05:27
invest in your growth this is an amazing
05:30
way to do it it’s the most immersive
05:32
deep process I have for doing that so
05:35
I’ll leave a link here check it out and
05:38
as always I will see you in next week’s
05:41
video
05:48
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x