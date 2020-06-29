6 Unexpected Lessons I Learned in Lockdown

.
The danger is this: we learn a crucially important, life-changing lesson, and then forget all about it and move on with our lives.
Any one of us could fall into that trap this year. Like me, you’ve probably had some realizations about your life during this difficult time. Epiphanies about changes you want to make, or simple truths that you want to take forward even once things return to “normal.”
But the integration of these lessons and truths into our lives going forward is no guarantee. In fact, for most people, it’s much more likely that nothing will change.
Think of that, we were just forced into a giant reset, the likes of which we may never have again in our lifetimes. And yet, most people will go back to living the same lives they were before once the daily stresses, invites, and activities return.
We simply cannot let this happen.
So what can we do? Well, the first step is consciously taking stock of what those lessons are, and codifying them so we don’t forget them.
In this week’s video I reveal 6 of the unexpected lessons I’ve learned in the last 3 months…
Come see if any of mine are the same as yours. And, in the process, write down what yours are. I can’t say this enough: do not move on from this moment in time without bottling the lessons and taking them with you, or all of this pain and struggle will have been for nothing.
I’m committed to my growth and yours. Since these last 3 months have been so tough on us, why don’t we turn the tables and make them work for us now?
P.S. If you’ve been spending a lot of time beating yourself up recently and it’s exhausting you, lesson #6 in this video is for you. We’ve got this, friend.
