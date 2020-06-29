6 Unexpected Lessons I Learned in Lockdown

.

The danger is this: we learn a crucially important, life-changing lesson, and then forget all about it and move on with our lives.

Any one of us could fall into that trap this year. Like me, you’ve probably had some realizations about your life during this difficult time. Epiphanies about changes you want to make, or simple truths that you want to take forward even once things return to “normal.”

But the integration of these lessons and truths into our lives going forward is no guarantee. In fact, for most people, it’s much more likely that nothing will change.

Think of that, we were just forced into a giant reset, the likes of which we may never have again in our lifetimes. And yet, most people will go back to living the same lives they were before once the daily stresses, invites, and activities return.

We simply cannot let this happen.

So what can we do? Well, the first step is consciously taking stock of what those lessons are, and codifying them so we don’t forget them.

In this week’s video I reveal 6 of the unexpected lessons I’ve learned in the last 3 months…

Come see if any of mine are the same as yours. And, in the process, write down what yours are. I can’t say this enough: do not move on from this moment in time without bottling the lessons and taking them with you, or all of this pain and struggle will have been for nothing.

I’m committed to my growth and yours. Since these last 3 months have been so tough on us, why don’t we turn the tables and make them work for us now?

P.S. If you’ve been spending a lot of time beating yourself up recently and it’s exhausting you, lesson #6 in this video is for you. We’ve got this, friend.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 some places have opened up other places

00:02 are beginning to open up and I think

00:03 this is an important juncture because

00:06 I’ve had like you probably many

00:09 realizations during this time what I’m

00:12 really afraid of is that those

00:15 realizations will count for nothing if

00:17 we just mindlessly go into the next

00:19 chapter of our lives without finding a

00:21 way to cement them so I thought I’d talk

00:24 about some of my realizations and as I

00:26 do it might evoke some of your

00:28 realizations in a conscious way that you

00:31 can record so that you don’t let them go

00:33 Winston Churchill once said men

00:35 occasionally stumble over the truth but

00:37 most pick themselves up and carry on as

00:39 if nothing happened let’s not be those

00:41 people number one chores are more than

00:44 bores I have I suppose since an early

00:48 age even when I was coming up from

00:50 nothing had this entrepreneurial

00:54 philosophy in my head that the moment

00:57 you can delegate things so that you can

00:59 continue to focus on the areas where

01:01 you’re most effective and most capable

01:04 of growing what you’re doing you should

01:06 whilst that’s true and some people have

01:09 the tendency to under delegate they at

01:12 certain points in their life hold on to

01:13 too many activities and then they never

01:15 grow I think I have fallen into the trap

01:19 of over delegating to the point where

01:22 there are things in my life that I

01:24 wasn’t doing anymore that meant I lost

01:27 connection to my own life i delegated

01:30 cooking to post mates and ovaries for

01:33 example and doing more cooking during

01:35 this time has made me feel more

01:36 connected to food to life added more

01:40 variety to my life it’s just been a good

01:42 thing not everything should be delegated

01:45 all the time video games I realized I

01:49 like playing video games I got addicted

01:51 to Zelda breath of the wild during

01:53 lockdown I haven’t played video games

01:56 since I was a teenager I gave it up for

01:58 like 15 years because I was just like

02:00 this is not there’s no utility to this

02:02 what’s the purpose what is it serving

02:04 but playing them again I’m just like why

02:07 does everything need to serve a purpose

02:09 this is silly not everything has to have

02:11 a recent iams you could just do

02:12 something because it’s fun we don’t know

02:15 I don’t want to be one of those people

02:16 that everything I do has to be

02:18 contributing towards some goal in my

02:20 life I was still doing too many things

02:21 because of FOMO fear of missing out I

02:24 think that is interesting that many of

02:27 us including myself have felt far more

02:29 comfortable slowing down during this

02:31 time because we know everyone else is

02:33 too if we were being forced to slow down

02:36 but no one else was likely we’d feel

02:38 very insecure about it I think I would

02:41 that suggests to me that there are still

02:44 too many things that I’m doing not

02:46 because I want to but simply because

02:47 other people are doing them and I feel

02:49 like oh god I should I want to start

02:52 making a far greater distinction between

02:54 things that genuinely add value to my

02:56 life and things that I’m only doing

02:58 because other people are going at that

03:00 pace I put too much enjoyment off you

03:03 know there are things I’ve wanted to do

03:04 for a long time I wanted to go and

03:05 travel India for a long time didn’t do

03:07 it because I was always her work the

03:09 next opportunity the next thing and now

03:11 I can’t do it this year you know that

03:13 really should be a metaphor for life I

03:16 don’t want to go back to putting off

03:18 things that I really want to do for

03:20 enjoyment because there’s another

03:22 opportunity or there’s another work

03:24 project

03:24 I wrote down miracle days are overrated

03:26 and what I meant by that is during

03:28 quarantine

03:29 I got done a project that I’d been

03:31 putting off that was a writing project

03:33 that I decided to write 500 words a day

03:36 and in a month and a half I got it done

03:39 this was something I’ve been putting off

03:40 for a long time it got done because of

03:43 consistency not because of a miracle day

03:46 a miracle day would be me saying I’m

03:47 gonna write 10,000 words in a day and

03:50 get this thing done it’s not realistic I

03:53 rarely ever have miracle days but I can

03:56 reliably achieve things in my life in a

03:59 relaxed way if I just focus on

04:02 consistency lastly I wrote down I’m

04:05 still too hard on myself for all I coach

04:08 people on confidence and kindness and

04:11 self compassion I still spend too much

04:14 time beating myself up for not living up

04:17 to an ideal a standard that I’ve set for

04:19 myself

04:21 and the people around me have to spend

04:23 way too many calories telling me

04:26 constantly to not be so hard on myself

04:28 so I still have a lot to learn there and

04:31 I realized that I cannot take for

04:33 granted that I am being kind and

04:36 compassionate towards myself is

04:38 something that I have to practice daily

04:40 in everything that I do

04:41 so those are some things that I learned

04:43 what did you learn during this time we

04:45 have to hold on to those things it’s

04:47 very very important or whatever

04:49 realizations and epiphanies we’ve had I

04:51 promise you we will lose them they will

04:54 become not even a memory a lesson we

04:57 learned that we simply forgot by the way

04:59 for those of you who want to continue

05:01 your learning with me and especially for

05:03 those of you who are looking at this

05:04 year and saying I need to re-evaluate

05:07 what’s important to me right now what my

05:10 values are and where I’m going and I

05:12 want to process for that I have my at

05:14 home retreat that many people are trying

05:16 right now and they’re going through the

05:18 entire retreat experience that I

05:20 normally do live but from home and

05:22 getting tremendous results with it I

05:24 think this is an incredible year for

05:26 growth and for those of you that want to

05:27 invest in your growth this is an amazing

05:30 way to do it it’s the most immersive

05:32 deep process I have for doing that so

05:35 I’ll leave a link here check it out and

05:38 as always I will see you in next week’s

05:41 video

05:48 you

