Accountability fails when leaders monitor tasks and neglect people.

Tasks matter. Managers typically ask, “Did you complete your project?” That’s useful, but incomplete. Make space to ask about people.

“What’s working?”

“What got in your way?”

“What will you do differently next week?”

“What commitment are you making?”

“How can I help you succeed?”

“What can I ask you the next time we meet?”

Nudge people toward their potential while elevating their performance.

4 Ways to End Destructive Accountability

#1. Choose Internal Before External

Build on people’s aspirations. Don’t become law enforcment.

How can you tap their inner drive?

#2. Begin in the Right Place

The starting point is: Where do people want to go?

Accountability feels oppressive to reluctant employees.

What kind of horses are in the barn? Where do they want to go?

Accept people. But never use acceptance as a reason to accept the status quo.

#3. Begin with Commitments

Commitment precedes accountability.

Responsibilities can be assigned. Ownership is taken up freely. You can’t coerce it.

People who aren’t committed find fault. People who are committed find a way.

Commitments require:

Shared purpose. Why are we doing this?

Shared beliefs. Do people believe the goals matter?

Clear behaviors. What are they committing to do?

Visible progress. How will we know we’re moving forward?

Personal growth. How will they grow while adding value?

#4. Deal with Roadblocks

Fear of failure drains enthusiasm.

Co-create the path forward. Provide safety nets for novices. What’s the plan if things start falling apart? Who can they go to?

Accountability is done with people, not to people.

Are you imposing obligations or inspiring growth?

The 4C’s of Accountability that Increase Performance and Lower Stress – Leadership Freak

Discover How To Hold People Accountable

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Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

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