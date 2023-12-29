60+ Amazingly Tasty Vegetable Side Dishes

These fantastic vegetable side dishes are not only easy to make but packed with incredible flavor, too. Look no further than this delicious collection if you need an easy side dish recipe to serve alongside your next meal.
If done right, side dishes can often be the unsung heroes of mealtime. While many of us likely think of vegetable side dishes as mushy or bland, this tasty collection is far from it.
Whether you are serving the vegetarians in your family, or simply need to round out the dinner table, this comprehensive list of the best vegetable side dishes has you covered with a large variety of recipes to suit nearly every diet and palate.
60 Vegetable Side Dishes
Zesty Butter Beans Recipe
Zesty, creamy, and delicious butter beans can be enjoyed as is stew-style or served over rice or quinoa for a filling meal. Naturally vegan and gluten-free.
Buttered Sautéed Leeks
This easy and tender buttered sautéed leeks recipe makes the perfect quick and tasty side dish when in need of both comfort and nutrition.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic and Crispy Chickpeas – Calm Eats
These creamy, crunchy, sweet, and salty Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Chickpeas will spruce up any main dish.
Smoked Asparagus – Cook What You Love
Smoked Asparagus is easy and unbelievably good! Practically a set-it-and-forget-it recipe, this impressive dish will jazz up any meal!
Stewed Potatoes Recipe
Easy one pot stewed potatoes make a delicious side dish that can be served alongside a large variety of main courses or enjoyed just as is for a bit of comfort food!
How to Make Simple and Easy Kale Salad – The Buttered Home
Need a simple and refreshing salad? Try our easy kale salad with romaine, cabbage slaw, tomatoes, cucumbers, yogurt-mayo dressing, and zesty vinegars. Ready in a flash for a wholesome meal or make ahead for a quick side.
The BEST Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Kale and Caramelized Onions – Calm Eats
All you need to create this delicious sweet potato sautee, are sweet potatoes, kale, and onions. It’s a perfect side dish with your favorite meat or fish, or simply topped with a tasty over-easy egg.
Quick + Easy Sautéed Mushrooms Recipe
When you don’t have much time to cook, sautéed mushrooms are a simple side dish. Learn how to make easy sautéed baby bella mushrooms with this easy recipe here!
Baked Sweet Potato Slices – One Hot Oven
Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Apples and Cranberries makes the most wonderful side dish that is sweet and savory.
Roasted Potato Salad Recipe
A vibrant and flavorful roasted potato salad with fresh herbs, a delightful homemade dressing, and pistachios for a bit of crunch.
Spicy Roasted Vegetables – Two Cloves Kitchen
Spicy roasted vegetables: a delicious and versatile side dish. Paired with proteins from steak to tofu, these veggies have the perfect spice!
Easy Corn Fritters w/ Jalapeno & Applewood Smoked Cheddar – Cook What You Love
Easy Corn Fritters with Jalapeno and Applewood Smoked Cheddar are going to rock your world! Packed with flavor, share if you dare!
Bok Choy Recipe
This easy garlic bok choy recipe makes the perfect quick weeknight side dish when you’re short on time. Bursting with flavor and naturally gluten-free and vegan.
Sugar Snap Peas Stir Fry – Veggies Save the Day
Seasoned with garlic, rice vinegar, and tamari, Sugar Snap Peas Stir Fry is a delicious Asian-inspired side dish. And it comes together in only 15 minutes!
Vietnamese Pickled Daikon & Carrot (Do Chua) – Sift & Simmer
Do chua is a Vietnamese sweet and sour pickled daikon and carrot which is used in banh mi and vermicelli bowls.
Cherry Tomato Confit
This recipe for Cherry Tomato Confit is a delicious way to give a whole new life to cherry tomatoes. They will turn into soft, sweet and delicious fruits, ready to eat at any time.
Cheesy Vegetable Casserole – XOXO Bella
If you’re looking for new vegetable casserole ideas, you can’t go wrong with this tasty recipe. Boasting a variety of tasty veggies and a creamy cheese sauce, this breadcrumb topped side dish pairs with anything, and it’s incredibly easy to make.
Elote Bowl (Esquites) – Two Cloves Kitchen
This elote bowl, commonly called esquites, combines sweet, earthy roasted corn, tangy cheese, garlic, bright lime juice, and a touch of spicy cayenne, and removes the mess by using corn kernels.
Grilled Squash – Joyfully Mad
For an easy side dish, make grilled squash. This simple grilling recipe comes together in less than 15 minutes and works with many dishes.
Easy Pickled Cabbage Recipe
Learn how to make quick and easy pickled cabbage recipe in this informative post! Pickled cabbage can add a dash of crunch and tang to a variety of dishes, making it a wonderful condiment to have on hand in the refrigerator.
Greek Lemon Potatoes – Eat Mediterranean Food
These authentic Greek lemon potatoes will take your side dish to the next level. Everyday ingredients transform the potatoes into a comforting, fresh, bright classic Greek dish.
Spicy Pickled Onions
Super easy and flavorful Spicy Pickled Onions make a great addition to your favorite dishes! Naturally gluten-free and vegan. Refined sugar-free, too!
Roasted Tenderstem Broccoli – Two Cloves Kitchen
Crispy, salty roasted broccolini with savory golden garlic. Try this with everything from steak to fish to baked tofu for an easy, quick, delicious dinner!
Best Mediterranean Balsamic Grilled Vegetables – Calm Eats
These grilled vegetables are light and flavorful, healthy and pair well with just about any main dish. They’re also vegan, paleo and whole 30.
Sheet Pan Garlic Parmesan Roasted Carrots – XOXO Bella
Jazz up plain roasted carrots with the addition of grated parmesan cheese, melted butter, and more. It’s a sheet pan recipe and easy enough to make as a weeknight side dish.
Roasted Parsnip Recipe (+VIDEO) – MasalaHerb.com
A classic recipe for oven-roasted parsnip. With seasoning options, easy how to process and ways to store your precious parsnip leftovers.
Easy Spicy Sauerkraut with Turmeric
This probiotic rich Spicy Sauerkraut recipe with turmeric, red chili flakes, and black peppercorns is bursting with flavor and anti-inflammatory + gut health benefits! Easy, healthy, vegan, gluten-free and DELICIOUS! Learn all about how to make sauerkraut, health benefits, and more in this informative recipe post!
Spaghetti Squash Gratin – The Buttered Home
Spaghetti Squash Gratin is a low carb, Keto side dish is so good you won’t know you are missing those carbs.We use roasted squash,greek yogurt, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses for a tasty side dish.
Korean Fried Cauliflower – Recipe Mash
This Korean fried cauliflower is a vegan and spicy tasty treat that is similar to the Cheesecake Factory recipe.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Parsnips and Carrots – Eat Mediterranean Food
Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Parsnips and Carrots
4-Ingredient Roasted Mini Peppers – Vanilla Bean Cuisine
Roasted Mini Peppers are the perfect easy side dish. Colorful, deliciously sweet, and ready in 30 minutes or less! Roasting is our favorite easy way
Vegetable Au Gratin – Food n Service
Vegetable Au Gratin is totally worth the bit of extra prep needed to create this colorful and delicious side dish for any meal!
How to Make the Perfect Boiled Cauliflower Every Time – The Bella Vita
If you want to learn how to make boiled cauliflower, then this simple recipe will show you. Quick, easy and tastes delicious!
Sukuma Wiki Recipe + Video – We Eat At Last
Learn how to make sukuma wiki in this easy African collard greens recipe. Enjoy it with some ugali or your favourite meals!
Health, Hearty & Delicious: Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers – Splash of Taste
If you’re a fan of classic stuffed peppers, but want to try something new, then you’re in for a treat! Grandma’s recipe got a vegetarian makeover, it’s so delicious, familiar flavors with a twist!
Garlic Green Beans – Joyfully Mad
Garlic Green Beans with Brown Butter are a perfect vegetable staple! This simple and tasty veggie side dish goes with so many entrees and they are easy to make using fresh or frozen beans.
Aloo Matar: Potato And Green Peas Curry Recipe Pakistani Style – So Yummy Recipes
Aloo Matar is a vegan side dish of Pakistani style potato and green peas dry curry recipe. It’s a humble dish that offers simplicity with full flavour.
Roasted Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprouts – Veggies Save The Day
Combine two favorite fall vegetables into one delicious dish when you make easy oven roasted butternut squash and Brussels sprouts.
BEST Mashed Turnips Recipe [+VIDEO] – MasalaHerb.com
The best mashed turnips recipe prepared with a few handful ingredients. Thick low carb mash prepared from scratch. You are going to love this mashed turnips
Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Sage – Eat Mediterranean Food
Roasted sweet potatoes with sage is a simple, yet delicious, dish to accompany your Autumn and Winter meals. It is a great addition to any holiday menu while it also makes an easy and flavorful side for your weeknight dinners as well.
Italian Sauteed Eggplant: Quick And Easy Recipe – The Bella Vita
This easy Italian sauteed eggplant recipe combines eggplant with fresh tomato for a flavorful side dish. Ready in less than 20 minutes.
Roasted Red Onions (Ready in 30 Minutes!) – Urban Farmie
Easy roasted red onions – ready in 30 minutes! Simply seasoned and great on tacos, sandwiches and salads or just as a snack!
Smash, Boil, Eat, Repeat: Our Addictive Potato Recipe – Splash of Taste
You won’t believe how easy it is to make these delicious smashed potatoes that will impress even the pickiest eaters!
Tomato Salad (Salade de Tomates) – Vanilla Bean Cuisine
This summery fresh tomato salad is France-inspired and includes just 5 ingredients. Simple to put together but makes a colorful and delicious side dish!
Jamaican Steamed Cabbage Recipe + Video – We Eat At Last
Learn how to make the best Jamaican steamed cabbage with carrots (Instant Pot method included). This tasty Caribbean recipe makes for a great side dish.
How to Cook Fresh English Peas – Or Whatever You Do
Savor the season with our easy, vibrant English Peas Recipe. Fresh, nutritious, and bursting with spring flavors you’ll adore! How to Make Fresh English Spring Peas What makes sweet peas so special? It’s not just
Chickpea Cucumber Feta Salad – Caramel and Spice
Chickpea cucumber feta salad – chickpeas, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, olives, and lemon vinaigrette
German Red Cabbage Recipe [Rotkohl] – MasalaHerb.com
The only german red cabbage recipe you will ever need! Sweet and sour, bright and healthy cabbage side dish. Learn how to make rotkohl with the short video.
Roasted Baby Bella Mushrooms – Veggies Save The Day
Easy Mediterranean roasted baby bella mushrooms with pine nuts, parsley, and lemon is a simple and delicious side worthy of main dish status.
Sautéed Asparagus and Mushroom Recipe (White Wine + Butter Sauce) – Birth Eat Love
Try this Sautéed Asparagus and Mushroom Recipe for an easy, healthy side dish with dinner. You’ll love this recipe with whole baby Portobello mushrooms and asparagus with white wine and butter.
Beet Salad with Feta Cheese
The easy and delicious beet salad with feta cheese is flavorful, and satisfying and works well as a meal, side dish, or appetizer.
English Pea Salad Recipe – Entirely Elizabeth
Old fashioned English Pea Salad recipe is quick, full of fresh veggies, and a colorful side dish. No cooking, no eggs, and no bacon required!
Gochujang Cauliflower (Whole Roasted or Wings!) (with Gochujang) – Urban Farmie
These Korean spiced, roasted gochujang cauliflower are a spicy umami explosion in your mouth – perfect for tacos, fried rice, or a snack!
Easy Yellow Squash Casserole- Grits and Gouda
Easy Yellow Squash Casserole, topped with buttery breadcrumbs, comes together quickly when you want to make a homemade Southern side dish. Whether you have a bounty of summer squash from the garden in the summer or you’re planning your Thanksgiving dinner, this savory squash casserole recipe will be…
Maple Roasted Root Vegetables With Dijon And Thyme – Calm Eats
Maple Roasted Root Vegetables With Dijon And Thyme makes for a perfect side dish for your Thanksgiving table or any time of the year.
Roasted Broccoli & Zucchini with Lemon & Garlic – Naturallie Plant Based
This easy roasted broccoli and zucchini recipe is a great side dish with hints of vibrant lemon and savory garlic.
Korean Cucumber Salad
This Korean cucumber salad is a quick and easy recipe with both spicy and tangy notes, for a truly delicious culinary journey. Naturally gluten-free and vegan.
The Crispiest Smashed Fingerling Potatoes – Entirely Elizabeth
These are the crispiest Smashed Fingerling Potatoes. They are simply seasoned and baked to perfection. A delicious side dish to any meal.
Selleriesalat (German Celery Root Salad) – We Eat At Last
This German celery root salad (Selleriesalat) is flavorful, easy to make, and perfect as a side dish.
Sauteed Carrots – Organically Addison
These sauteed carrots are quick, easy, healthy and delicious! Great as a side dish, appetizer or meal prep. They are so flavorful!
Easy homemade Nando’s Macho Pea recipe – Simply Beyond Herbs
Make an easy and delicious homemade version of Nando’s macho peas with just a few ingredients you may have at home.
—
