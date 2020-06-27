Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 7 Mistakes We All Make as Dads | Dad University

7 Mistakes We All Make as Dads | Dad University

Are you making these mistakes? We all do.

by Leave a Comment

Making mistakes as a dad is just part of the experience. Sometimes we are aware of the mistakes but other times we are not. In this video, Jason goes over 7 dad mistakes that many dads make without even knowing it. Are you making these mistakes? We all do.

Often our hearts are in the right place but the end result isn’t correct. We have an opportunity to fix our mistakes and connect more deeply with our children. We can strengthen the relationship and our child will likely be more self-sufficient, have better self-esteem, and grow as a person.

Whether it’s being more empathetic, more present, or allowing your child to do more things for themselves, all of these tips are designed to improve your dad skills. Don’t forget to comment and let us know if you have made any mistakes (of course not!) and what you can do to avoid the mistake next time.

 

 

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x