“Fear leads to more fear, and trust leads to more trust.” — Dean Ornish

Trust is one of the most important foundations of any relationship. Trust is built with consistency.

Without trust, it is difficult to feel safe, secure, and close to someone. If you are in a relationship, it is important to consider whether or not you feel trust with your partner.

Great relationships are characterized by authenticity and trust.

When it comes to your partner, do you feel like you can be yourself around them? Are you able to share your thoughts and feelings without fear of judgement? Do they make you feel safe and respected?

If the answer to these questions is yes, then it is likely that you are in a healthy and trusting relationship.

If not, then it may be time to have a conversation with your partner about how you are feeling.

Trust is something that needs to be earned, so if there has been a breach of trust in the past, it may take some time to rebuild.

However, if you are both committed to working on the relationship, it is possible to create a trusting bond that will last a lifetime.

Here are the 7 Reasons Trust Is The Most Important Element of Relationships, Backed By Philosophy

1. Trust Allows You to Be Vulnerable

“Vulnerability is not winning or losing; it’s having the courage to show up and be seen when we have no control over the outcome. Vulnerability is not weakness; it’s our greatest measure of courage.” — Brene Brown

One of the most important aspects of trust is that it allows you to be vulnerable with another person. When you trust someone, you know that they will not take advantage of your vulnerability or use it against you.

This can be a very liberating feeling, and it allows you to open up and share your true self with another person.

According to psychologist Brené Brown, “Vulnerability is not weakness. It takes courage to show up and be seen.” When you are vulnerable with someone, you are showing them that you trust them enough to let them see your true self.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This can be a very powerful experience for both parties involved.

Vulnerability in relationships is usually a positive sign.

…

2. Trust Builds Intimacy

“Intimacy is not solely about sex. It’s about feeling close to another human being, feeling that you can share your innermost self with this person and be accepted and loved for who you are.” — Wendy Maltz

Intimacy is an important part of any relationship, and trust is a key ingredient.

When you trust someone, you are more likely to feel comfortable sharing your thoughts, feelings, and experiences with them. This level of sharing can create a deep level of intimacy and connection.

According to love therapist Wendy Maltz, “Intimacy is not solely about sex. It’s about feeling close to another human being.” When you trust someone, you feel close to them and are more likely to want to share your innermost self with them.

This can create a healthy environment for a loving relationship to thrive.

…

3. Trust Leads to Greater Happiness

“There is no love without trust.” — Unknown

Trust is essential for happiness in any relationship.

When you trust your partner, you have less reason to worry about looking out for signs that they might cheat on you.

When you trust someone, you know that they have your best interests at heart. You feel safe and secure around them, and this can lead to greater happiness.

According to an unknown author, “There is no love without trust.” This means that trust is essential for a happy and healthy relationship. If you want to experience true happiness in your relationship, it is important to build trust with your partner.

…

4. Trust Reduces Stress and anxiety

“The ability to be in the present moment is a major component of mental wellness.” — Abraham Maslow

When you trust someone, you know that they have your back. This can reduce stress and anxiety in a relationship, as you feel like you can relax and be yourself.

According to psychologist Abraham Maslow, “The ability to be in the present moment is a major component of mental wellness.”

When you trust someone, you are more likely to be present with them and less stressed about what may happen in the future. This can lead to a more calm and contented relationship.

…

5. Trust Increases Self-Confidence

“Trust yourself. You know more than you think you do.” — Benjamin Spock

One of the benefits of trust is that it can increase self-confidence. When you trust someone, you know that they believe in you and your ability. This can lead to increased self-confidence and a greater sense of self-worth.

9 Personal Traits That Will Make You Highly Irresistible In Relationships

And specific things you can do to develop them for yourself and improve your romantic relationships

medium.com

According to pediatrician Benjamin Spock, “Trust yourself. You know more than you think you do.” When you trust someone, they help you to see your own worth and value. This can be a very empowering experience that can boost your self-confidence.

…

6. Trust Allows for Healthy Conflict Resolution

“Conflict is inevitable, but combat is optional.” — Max Lucado

All relationships will go through conflict at some point. However, trust allows for healthy conflict resolution. When you trust someone, you know that they are not out to hurt you and that they have your best interests at heart. This can lead to more productive and positive conversations when conflicts arise.

According to pastor Max Lucado, “Conflict is inevitable, but combat is optional.” When you trust someone, you can have productive conversations about conflict without resorting to fighting or name-calling. This can help to resolve conflicts in a healthy way and maintain the trust in the relationship.

All relationships will experience conflict at some point, but it is how you handle conflict that matters. When you trust someone, you are more likely to feel comfortable communicating with them about difficult topics.

There might be conflict, but not toxicity in the relationship.

…

7. Trust Leads to a Deeper Sense of Connection

“Trust is the glue of life. It’s the most essential ingredient in effective communication. It’s the foundational principle that holds all relationships.” — Stephen R. Covey

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When you trust someone, you feel a deeper sense of connection with them. This is because trust creates a sense of safety and security.

When you feel safe and secure around someone, you are more likely to feel connected to them on a deeper level.

According to Stephen R. Covey, “Trust is the glue of life. It’s the most essential ingredient in effective communication. It’s the foundational principle that holds all relationships.”

When you have trust in a relationship, you are more likely to feel connected and close to your partner. This can lead to a stronger and more lasting relationship.

…

Final Thoughts

Building trust in a relationship takes time, but it is worth the effort. When you have trust in your relationship, you will experience many benefits, including reduced stress and anxiety, increased self-confidence, and a deeper sense of connection. If you want to experience true happiness in your relationship, start by building trust.

And now your thoughts…

What are your thoughts on trust in relationships? Do you think it is important? Why or why not?

Please let me know your thoughts in the comments section.

Thank you for reading.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***