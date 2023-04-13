7 Subtle Traits Shared by Most Admirable Couples

“Love is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Travis and Anisha have been together for over a decade, and their love story is one that many admire.

They are not only each other’s best friend, but they are also super confident and share a deep and meaningful connection that has stood the test of time.

As I have observed their relationship, I have noticed several subtle traits that they share, which I believe are the foundation of their lasting love. And when I met with Anisha last weekend, she confirmed that this is indeed true.

Thanks Anisha and Travis for your inspiration of this article!

…

Here are 7 Subtle Traits Shared by Admirable Couples

1. Trust

“Trust is the glue of life. It’s the most essential ingredient in effective communication. It’s the foundational principle that holds all relationships.” — Stephen Covey

Trust is the foundation of every healthy relationship, and it is one of the most critical traits that admirable couples possess.

Trusting your partner means that you believe in their integrity, and you have confidence in their actions and decisions.

Trust also means that you can communicate honestly and openly with your partner, knowing that they will listen and understand. Trust can sometimes be more important than love in a relationship.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their relationship:

To build trust in your relationship, start by being honest and transparent with your partner. Keep your promises and be reliable in your actions.

Avoid hiding things from your partner, and be open about your thoughts and feelings. It is also essential to give your partner the benefit of the doubt and assume the best in them.

When trust is present in a relationship, it creates a safe and secure environment where love can flourish.

…

2. Communication

“Communication is the key to a healthy relationship. Without it, there is no relationship.” — Tony Gaskins

Effective communication is another crucial trait of admirable couples.

Good communication means that you can express your thoughts and feelings to your partner, and they can do the same in return.

It also means that you can listen actively to your partner, understand their perspective, and empathize with their emotions.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their relationship:

To improve your communication with your partner, start by actively listening to what they have to say. Avoid interrupting or dismissing their thoughts, and give them your undivided attention.

When you respond, be clear and concise, and avoid being defensive or accusatory.

It is also essential to be open to feedback and willing to compromise when necessary.

…

3. Respect

“Respect is love in plain clothes.” — Frankie Byrne

Respect is another crucial trait that admirable couples possess.

Respecting your partner means that you value their thoughts, opinions, and feelings, even if they differ from your own.

It also means that you treat them with kindness, consideration, and dignity, both in public and in private.

And there are always telltale signs that you could be an admirable couple with your partner:

How anyone can adopt this to improve their relationship:

To show respect to your partner, start by being mindful of your words and actions. Avoid criticizing or belittling your partner, and instead, offer constructive feedback and support.

It is also essential to be courteous and polite, even in moments of frustration or anger.

When you respect your partner, it creates a sense of trust and safety in your relationship.

…

4. Empathy

“Empathy is about finding echoes of another person in yourself.” — Mohsin Hamid

To me, empathy is the most critical trait that admirable couples possess.

Empathy means that you can understand and share your partner’s emotions, even if you don’t necessarily agree with their thoughts or actions.

It also means that you can validate your partner’s feelings, and offer support and comfort when they need it most.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their relationship:

To cultivate empathy in your relationship, start by actively listening to your partner’s thoughts and feelings.

Put yourself in their shoes and try to understand their perspective.

It is also essential to validate their emotions and offer support when they need it. When you show empathy to your partner, you are affirming to them that you genuinely love and care about their emotional health and wellbeing.

…

5. Time

“Couples who prioritize spending quality time together are more likely to build a strong, lasting relationship. This could mean going on regular date nights, taking trips together, or simply spending time at home enjoying each other’s company.” — Unknown

Travis and Anisha make sure to set aside time for each other despite their busy schedules. They have a weekly date night where they either try out a new restaurant or do an activity they both enjoy.

They also make it a priority to travel together at least once a year to new destinations, which not only strengthens their bond but also creates memories that they can cherish for a lifetime.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their relationship:

If you want to implement this trait into your relationship, consider scheduling regular date nights, even if it’s just a simple dinner at home.

You could also plan a weekend getaway or a vacation together to create new experiences and memories.

…

6. Individuality

“Respecting each other’s individuality means accepting each other for who they are and allowing each other the space and freedom to pursue their own interests and passions.” — Unknown

Admirable couples respect each other’s individuality.

Travis and Anisha understand that they are two separate individuals with their own unique personalities, goals, and interests. They respect each other’s individuality and allow each other the freedom to pursue their own passions.

For instance, Travis is an avid runner, and he spends a few hours each week training for marathons. Anisha, on the other hand, enjoys painting, and she sets aside time each week to work on her art.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their relationship:

To implement this trait into your relationship, take an interest in your partner’s hobbies and passions and encourage them to pursue them.

It is important to remember that just because you’re in a relationship doesn’t mean you have to give up your own individuality.

…

7. Shared Goals

“Couples who have shared goals are more likely to have a successful relationship because they are working towards something together that they both want,” says relationship expert Dr. John Gottman.

Having shared goals gives couples a sense of purpose and direction.

It helps them to align their lives and make decisions that are in the best interest of both partners. This could be anything from buying a house, starting a family, or pursuing a common passion.

Travis and Anisha have always been aligned in their goals. They both wanted to start a family and have children. They also had a shared interest in traveling, and they made it a priority to save money for trips and explore new places together.

Having these shared goals kept them motivated and focused on building a life together.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their relationship:

To implement this trait in your own relationship, take the time to discuss your goals and aspirations with your partner.

Talk about what you both want for your future and see where your goals overlap. Once you have identified shared goals, work together to create a plan to achieve them.

Remember to be supportive of each other and to celebrate milestones along the way.

…

8. Well wishing

“Good luck is a residue of preparation.” — Jack Youngblood

Admirable couples wish each other well.

They have their partner’s best interests at heart and that they will act in a way that does not harm their partner or the relationship.

Travis and Anisha have always wished each other well.

They also know that they can rely on each other to be honest and loyal. They have open and honest communication, and they do not keep secrets from each other. This has allowed them to build a strong foundation for their relationship.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their relationship:

Start by being honest and transparent with your partner. Keep your promises and commitments and avoid behaviors that could be interpreted as deceitful or dishonest. Be dependable and reliable, and communicate openly and honestly with your partner.

Wish your partner whatever you would have wished for yourself.

…

9. Acceptance

“Love is a choice you make from moment to moment.” — Barbara De Angelis

Acceptance is the ability to love and appreciate your partner for who they are, faults and all. It is the recognition that no one is perfect, and that we all have flaws and make mistakes.

Travis and Anisha have always accepted each other for who they are. They know that they are not perfect, but they love and appreciate each other regardless. They do not try to change each other, but instead, they celebrate their differences and work together to grow as individuals and as a couple.

How anyone can adopt this to improve their relationship:

Do not try to change your partner, but instead, celebrate your differences and work together to grow as individuals and as a couple.

…

And Now Your Thoughts

I want to hear all about your perspective on this topic. Please let us chat in the comments section.

…

Thank you for reading.

