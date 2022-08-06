7 Unique Places To Swim in South Australia’s National Parks

When the temperature rises, look no further than South Australia’s national parks for a place to cool off.

Here are a few unique spots to swim this summer:

1. The Blue Pool – Shell Beach, Dhilba Guuranda-Innes National Park

Hidden away at the end of breathtaking Shell Beach in Dhilba Guuranda-Innes National Park, The Blue Pool is a rock pool with water so clear you’ll have no trouble spotting its resident marine life.

To find this gem of a rock pool, head down the stairs to the beach from the carpark, turn right and keep walking until you reach the headland. The rock pool is just a little further along.

There’s also a campground at Shell Beach, so why not book a trip and stay for a day or two?

2. Donington Beach, Lincoln National Park

If sandy white beaches and aquamarine-coloured water sounds good to you, look no further than Donington Beach in Lincoln National Park on SA’s Eyre Peninsula.

You’ll want to spend a decent amount of time here as it’ll take you about 8 hours travel by car from Adelaide, but you’ll be well-rewarded by this beach’s stunning surrounds.

Stay at Donington Cottage or camp at September Beach or Engine Point campgrounds for easy access.

3. September Beach, Lincoln National Park

Located in a protected bay in Lincoln National Park, the still waters of September beach make it the perfect spot for a dip.

You’ll find its waters deeper than Donington Beach and the rocks that surround it also make it a great spot for snorkelling.

Keep your eyes peeled as you might even be lucky enough to spot a dolphin!

Make a weekend of it by staying at September Beach campground.

4. Almonta Beach, Coffin Bay National Park

A visit to Coffin Bay National Park isn’t complete without a dip in Almonta Beach’s cool waters.

The safest place to swim is from Golden Island Lookout, which is accessible by two-wheel drive vehicles.

Explore the shallow rock pools and check out the resident invertebrates and marvel at the limestone cliffs.

The beach also provides expansive views to Golden Island from the lookout. This is a great spot to see the two swells – travelling in opposite directions – clash into each other.

The closest campground to this spectacular beach is at Yangie Bay.

5. Seven Mile Beach, Coffin Bay National Park

If you have access to a four-wheel drive, take a dip at pristine Seven Mile Beach on the northern side of Coffin Bay National Park.

It’s a shallow spot protected by a bay, making it perfect for swimming, and its waters also form part of Thorny Passage Marine Park.

In the heat of summer, you might even see emus cooling off in the water here.

Stay at Morgans Landing campground for easy access.

6. Black Springs Beach, Coffin Bay National Park

You don’t have to go interstate or overseas to enjoy views like this one – Black Springs Beach is located right here in South Australia in Coffin Bay National Park.

You will need a four-wheel drive to access this picture-perfect beach, which is located in a protected bay.

It’s perfect for dolphin-spotting, so keep your eyes peeled!

Stay at Black Springs Campground for easy access.

7. Second Valley Beach, Encounter Marine Park

Located on the Fleurieu Peninsula, Second Valley Beach is one of SA’s most Instagrammed locations with its crystal clear waters forming part of Encounter Marine Park.

This unique beach is surrounded by dramatic limestone cliffs that lead to sandy caves.

Not only is the beach perfect for swimming, but it’s also perfect for snorkelling, diving, stand-up paddle-boarding and kayaking.

This post was previously published on environment.sa.gov.au and under a Creative Commons license CC BY-ND 3.