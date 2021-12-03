8 Early Facts on the Omicron COVID-19 Variant and How to Protect Yourself

COVID-19 vaccines are a powerful tool to end the pandemic, but the virus still has opportunities to mutate into a more potent strain. Omicron is the most recent variant that caught the world’s attention. It has numerous changes that could make it a more concerning public health threat, so should you feel worried? Here are the early facts on the omicron COVID-19 variant to start protecting yourself and your loved ones.

1. It’s Still Airborne

Every COVID-19 variant to this date retained the original strain’s airborne transmission. That’s one positive sign during an uncertain period when scientists are trying to learn the specifics about this version of the virus. Masks will continue to be a protective tool in stopping this variant from spreading.

2. It Might Evade the Vaccines

The vaccines were incredibly effective with the original COVID-19 virus and took a minor hit when delta became the prominent global strain. Now scientists need at least two weeks to test how omicron interacts with vaccines in a lab.

The general public may have to wait until the middle or end of December to find out how effective the vaccines remain against omicron. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the president, believes the vaccines will retain some efficacy against the new strain. People can continue to get vaccinated or receive booster shots to gain some level of immunity against the virus.

3. It’s More Powerful Than Monoclonal Antibodies

You might also wonder how the new variant will affect current COVID-19 treatments. Although time is necessary to find the specific results for each treatment, omicron has already demonstrated its effect on people who receive monoclonal antibody treatments at hospitals.

The virus has over 30 new mutations, so medical experts believe it can overcome some of the treatment’s current efficacy rate. Fauci recently warned the public that monoclonal antibodies might not remain a helpful tool against the disease if future laboratory testing results confirm that it evades part of the treatment’s protection.

4. It’s Stronger Against Weak Immune Systems

People infected with any COVID-19 variant will have more intense symptoms if their immune system is already battling bacteria or viruses. Keep yourself healthy by minimizing your exposure to these health threats.

Wearing a mask and washing your hands is just the start of proactive health measures. It’s important to eat healthy and stay hydrated to build up immunity. Fruits and vegetables, especially dark leafy greens, are excellent immune system boosters. Experts also recommend that men consume 15 ½ cups of water each day, while women should drink at least 11 ½ cups per day.

Monitor how you feel to catch any symptoms early and get the proper testing with your doctor’s office if you think you’re coming down with any virus.

5. It Easily Defeats Natural Immunity

Every COVID-19 variant leaves recovered patients with some level of natural immunity. Experts have always recommended that people still get vaccinated because it’s unlikely to last for longer than 90 days and is difficult to measure. Vaccines provide guaranteed protection, especially against the more potent omicron variant.

If natural immunity to the original COVID-19 strain was 90 days, that period would likely be much shorter against the more powerful omicron virus. Anyone who hasn’t received their vaccination should talk about it with their doctor to better protect themselves against the mutated strain that poses a much greater health risk.

6. It Can’t Evade Standard Testing

Although researchers may need to update the vaccines, people can take heart in the standard testing methods. Omicron shows up on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which is available in most clinics for little to no cost. The scientific community will learn about this variant faster because they won’t have to invent a new test to identify and study omicron.

7. It Presents the Same Symptoms

When COVID-19 first appeared in early 2020, part of the world’s terrifying new reality was not knowing what to expect if you got sick. Now doctors and researchers understand the typical COVID-19 symptoms and how they might change in each patient, depending on their current health status and specific comorbidities.

Although people may worry that omicron could change the pandemic entirely, it appears to exhibit the same symptoms as the original COVID-19 strain. Doctors can still help their patients and get ahead of bad outcomes because they have experience treating these cases.

8. It Won’t Be the Last Variant

The world will soon better understand the omicron variant and feel more comfortable battling it with the necessary vaccines and treatments. However, it won’t be the last change in the COVID-19 virus.

Viruses will continuously mutate given the right conditions, like population segments that remain unvaccinated. The good news is that COVID-19 vaccine production companies can update their products within 100 days to battle any new strains that pose a significant health risk. The year-long wait for a vaccine from 2020 to early 2021 won’t repeat because it already exists and can quickly adapt.

Protect Yourself From Omicron

These are some of the early facts on the omicron COVID-19 variant, but new information will arise in the new future. Protecting yourself will require paying attention to the latest updates, getting vaccinated and taking preventive measures like masking to reduce the spread.

