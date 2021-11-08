8 Hacks for Making Mask-Wearing Fun and Comfortable

It’s still a good idea to wear a mask in enclosed public spaces, regardless of whether government ordinances mandate that you should. While they aren’t 100% guaranteed to prevent illness, they can reduce your chances of getting sick — while preventing the spread of any germs you carry to others.

However, not all models are the most well-fitting, and you might have other reasons, such as asthma or issues related to past trauma that make covering your mouth and nose difficult. Here are eight hacks for making mask-wearing more fun and comfortable.

1. Pick the Right Fit

All masks are not created equal — nor are all faces. The same model that clings to your cheeks might sag on a longer-faced individual. The bottom line: when you find a brand that fits like a glove, buy a few extras. Most retail for no more than a few dollars, and it’s always handy to have a spare or two for laundry day, anyway.

It gets better yet if you learned to DIY cloth masks over the pandemic’s course. While there’s no medical consensus on the best design, you can select the pattern that fits snugly above the bridge of your nose and beneath your chin. You also determine the tradeoff between breathability and filtration effectiveness. While thicker fabrics offer more protection, even T-shirt fabric prevented some transmission during lab testing.

2. Opt for Soft Fabrics

When making your material selection, keep your delicate facial skin in mind. Unless you need an N95 mask for health reasons, you can choose fabric that feels like a lover’s touch against your cheeks.

Cotton is an excellent choice as it has tiny fibers that can trap viruses. However, it may shrink in the wash, so keep this in mind when measuring for size. Wool and cashmere have some of the worst filtration abilities despite their warmth. If you adore such materials for their warmth in the winter, consider lining them with nylon to further protect yourself from germs.

3. Keep It Convenient

Now that ordinances are a thing of the past in many jurisdictions, it’s up to individual business owners to determine the best policy for their establishment and employees. Few things are worse than reaching the front door of a shop and groaning because you forgot your face covering.

Make mask-wearing more convenient by keeping one on your keychain. You can invest in specialty kits that come with hand sanitizer and even tools for opening restroom doors. However, you can also keep more of your hard-earned cash in your pocket by picking up a carabiner for a few cents at your local hardware store and slapping it onto your chain along with your face covering.

4. Add a Nose Strip

Maybe the pandemic got you in the habit of carrying a mask and hand sanitizer with you everywhere you go. Are you now expected to cart along anti-fogging lens spray everywhere you go to prevent the blindness that occurs when donning your mask fogs up your glasses?

You don’t have to add yet another item to your purse or briefcase if you get a little creative. Swing by your local dollar store and pick up some pipe cleaners. Bend them to fit as a nose piece that fits over where your mask hits your nose, and you’ll prevent the act of breathing from leaving you steamed.

5. Match It to Your Outfit

Are you a fashion diva? If so, perhaps you resist wearing masks because the baby blue of the disposable versions clashes with your army green romper.

Why not match your masks to your favorite duds? You don’t have to drop a bundle on designer versions, although you certainly can if you want to. For most of us, simply collecting several different styles and colors can coordinate with a wardrobe.

6. Express Yourself

Your mask can also become a way to showcase your personality. Are you a crazy cat lady who owns it? You can find versions that resemble a little button heart complete with whiskers so that you look like your favorite feline when you go grocery shopping.

Why not support the home team? You can find face masks for almost every outfit in the NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL. Show your spirit!

7. Support a Worthy Cause

Are you an advocate for social change? You can recruit new folks to your cause without even showing your mouth, let alone opening it, with the right face mask.

You can find masks supporting everything from health care for all to animal rights. Best of all, your purchase provides the nonprofit organization you believe in with funds for their mission.

8. Study the Science

Do you sometimes feel like the only person who is still masking up indoors? It takes courage to stand up for what’s right, even when you stand alone. However, arming yourself with science can increase your confidence level.

For example, some people resist wearing masks because they won’t prevent 100% of all infections. While factually true, you dramatically slash your chances of getting sick.

Furthermore, you can’t tell if you’re infected, even if you’re vaccinated. Asymptomatic spread accounts for 50% of all new infections. You’ll sleep better at night knowing you did your part to prevent another from ending up in the hospital — you can’t tell by appearances who is immunocompromised and runs a higher risk of severe complications.

Making Mask-Wearing Fun and Comfortable

Covering your mouth and nose in enclosed public spaces reduces your risk of contracting or spreading infectious diseases. Make mask-wearing more fun and comfortable by following a few easy tips!

