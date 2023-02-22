8 Reasons Why Being Outdoors This Winter Is Good for Your Health

The brisk morning temperature read a chilly 22F on the thermometer. The crisp air filled my lungs as I glanced at the world around me through my misty cold breath. Winter had finally decided to pay us a visit to Northeast Ohio.

The park trail was waiting silently for us as my friend and I, dressed in warm winter wear, set out for a casual hike. You may wonder why anyone would head outside on such a cold day.

Honestly, we only wanted to get outside and get some fresh air. But then something magical happened.

As far as we could see, a light dusting of snow was adorning the trees and ground like a soft layer of frosting. I took a few slow deep breaths while surrounded by the solitude of the woods on this winter morning, and soon, all thoughts left my mind, and I was overwhelmed with a sense of peace and wonderment at the raw beauty before me.

Winter can be a magical time. However, all too often, it is fickle and likes to play a game of hide and seek. Some years we are greeted with a winter wonderland for weeks; other times, it is scarce and absent for most of the season.

Many people fail to realize how beneficial those cold months can be to our minds and bodies. Winter becomes a season we dread and hide from. It is common for snowbirds to head to warmer climates, and those who stay tend to go from their house to their car to their work and back home to the warmth of their home.

But is this good for us?

8 reasons why spending time outside in the cold benefits your overall health.

Vitamin D Exposure: Vitamin D comes naturally from the sun and is responsible for our moods. Winter is often known for SAD (seasonal affective disorder), a theory that reduced daylight hours can cause depression. Even just a few minutes outdoors provides Vitamin D, helping to enhance our mood. Increase our serotonin levels: time spent in natural sunlight increases the production of this feel-good chemical in our bodies. Burn more calories: When we are cold, our bodies work harder to maintain a core temperature, leading to more calories being used. Improve our sense of well-being: A recent study in the National Library of Medicine discovered in “Noticing Nature Intervention (NNI)” that interaction in nature during the cold months impacts our well-being. It also increases our level of hope. Reduces inflammation in the body: Just like an ice pack reduces swelling in a joint or muscle, the cold air evokes a similar response in the body. Improves body image: Science Daily research demonstrates that spending time in snow-covered surroundings can boost our feelings about our bodies. Improvement in sleep and fighting infections: According to the BBC, in many Nordic communities, parents claim their children sleep longer and better outdoors, and babies are routinely put outside for their naps. When the temperature drops to 5F, they cover the strollers with blankets. Enhances brain function: Research has shown that younger populations show improved brain performance during the cold than at other times of the year.

Preparing for the weather

All too often, those who hate winter tend to refrain from preparing for the weather, and no one enjoys being cold. Living in a cold climate requires a well-insulated coat, boots, a warm hat, and gloves. Look for thermal lined garments and coats of wool, fleece, or puffer coats, allowing for multiple layers.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Another important tip is to make sure your outerwear is weather resistant. When you take the time to prepare for the weather, you are more likely to enjoy your outing.

Winter is part of life in many parts of the world. Why not embrace it? You don’t have to be an athlete to reap the benefits, and you might be surprised how much you enjoy it.

This story was originally posted in Newsbreak

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com