SISU- Opening Theatrically Nationwide on April 28 (Lionsgate)

I saw the trailer to this intriguing film during my screening of John Wick 4. (A MUST see action film) and learning it was from the some of the same filmmakers responsible for that franchise?

I was sold. After you see this trailer? I dare say you will be too!

During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner.

While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word “sisu”, this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds.

And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back – even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path.

SISU

Release Date: April 28, 2023 (Only in theaters)

Genre: Action, War

Rating: Not yet rated

Runtime: 91 minutes

Written & Directed by: Jalmari Helander

Produced by: Petri Jokiranta

Executive Producers: Mike Goodridge, Gregory Ouanhon, Antonio Salas

Cinematographer: Kjell Lagerroos

Editor: Juho Virolainen

Cast: Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, Mimosa Willamo,

and Onni Tommila

