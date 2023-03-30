SISU- Opening Theatrically Nationwide on April 28 (Lionsgate)

I saw the trailer to this intriguing film during my screening of John Wick 4. (A MUST see action film) and learning it was from the some of the same filmmakers responsible for that franchise?
I was sold. After you see this trailer? I dare say you will be too!
Lionsgate presents, in association with Stage 6 Films, a Subzero Film Entertainment production, in association with Good Chaos.
I’ll be attending the NYC press screening on April 19th and post my review once the embargo ends!
SISU
Release Date: April 28, 2023 (Only in theaters)
Written & Directed by: Jalmari Helander
Produced by: Petri Jokiranta
Executive Producers: Mike Goodridge, Gregory Ouanhon, Antonio Salas
Cinematographer: Kjell Lagerroos
and Onni Tommila
