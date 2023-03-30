Get Daily Email
SISU- Opening Theatrically Nationwide on April 28 (Lionsgate)

SISU- Opening Theatrically Nationwide on April 28 (Lionsgate)

While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word “sisu”, this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds.

by

I saw the trailer to this intriguing film during my screening of John Wick 4. (A MUST see action film) and learning it was from the some of the same filmmakers responsible for that franchise?

I was sold. After you see this trailer? I dare say you will be too!

Synopsis:
During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland.  When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner.  
And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back – even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Stage 6 Films, a Subzero Film Entertainment production, in association with Good Chaos.

I’ll be attending the NYC press screening on April 19th and post my review once the embargo ends!

SISU

Release Date:                         April 28, 2023 (Only in theaters)

Genre:                                     Action, War

Rating:                                    Not yet rated

Runtime:                                 91 minutes 

Written & Directed by:           Jalmari Helander

Produced by:                          Petri Jokiranta

Executive Producers:            Mike Goodridge, Gregory Ouanhon, Antonio Salas

Cinematographer:                  Kjell Lagerroos

Editor:                                     Juho Virolainen

Cast:                                        Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, Mimosa Willamo,
 and Onni Tommila

Website: https://www.lionsgate.com/movies/sisu

art credit- Lionsgate

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

