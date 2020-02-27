I want you to help me because you love me; because you want to make my way easier.

Don’t help me because you feel some obligation to do so; thereby rendering my existence a burden to you.

Growing up, I never felt like a blessing to my parents. I felt like a burden. A dream killer. The reason they had to work jobs that they hated. The reason my mom couldn’t take care of herself or go to the gym. My parents were young when they had me. Immediately, my existence made everything harder for them.

This translated to my relationships. I also felt like a burden to my ex-husband.

Let me tell you, it is a horrible feeling. I allowed it because I did not know that I was a blessing. I had only ever been a burden.

I felt as though I was someone somebody had to take care of despite the fact that I have always pulled my own weight. My parents never had to worry about me academically or professionally. I have always taken care of myself because I did not want to inconvenience anyone else.

I now know that was a fallacy. I was never a burden. Although my debut in this world was not planned, I was a blessing from the beginning.

I refuse to feel like a burden in relationships. It is so much better knowing that someone is helping you because they want to and you don’t owe them anything because they genuinely wanted to help out of love.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I am a blessing not a burden.

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

Shutterstock