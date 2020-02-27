Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Blessing, Not a Burden

A Blessing, Not a Burden

Although my debut in this world was not planned, I was a blessing from the beginning.

by Leave a Comment

I want you to help me because you love me; because you want to make my way easier.

Don’t help me because you feel some obligation to do so; thereby rendering my existence a burden to you.

Growing up, I never felt like a blessing to my parents. I felt like a burden. A dream killer. The reason they had to work jobs that they hated. The reason my mom couldn’t take care of herself or go to the gym. My parents were young when they had me. Immediately, my existence made everything harder for them.

This translated to my relationships. I also felt like a burden to my ex-husband.

Let me tell you, it is a horrible feeling. I allowed it because I did not know that I was a blessing. I had only ever been a burden.

I felt as though I was someone somebody had to take care of despite the fact that I have always pulled my own weight. My parents never had to worry about me academically or professionally. I have always taken care of myself because I did not want to inconvenience anyone else.

I now know that was a fallacy. I was never a burden. Although my debut in this world was not planned, I was a blessing from the beginning.

I refuse to feel like a burden in relationships. It is so much better knowing that someone is helping you because they want to and you don’t owe them anything because they genuinely wanted to help out of love.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I am a blessing not a burden.

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock

About Jyn Lynk

Becoming the best version of myself in life, love and law, realizing that living life is the gray area. Blogger at www.jenthejd.com email: [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.