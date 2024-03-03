A Fearsome Love

Some writers may but many,

being experts

at observation and imitation,

will not or else cannot

do things they describe, or

are driven to capture things

they dream about

achieving…

Turning pages to find

a better version of their world or,

at times, themselves.

It’s those whose lives are art

(or else, artless)

that often inspire artists

to attempt—and fail—

to properly illustrate or explain

what moves them, prompting

such adoration, or envy.

My wife is a genius of love,

and I watch her

go about the business of loving:

our children, all creatures,

her work, this world.

It’s a type of love I fear at times:

the totality of it;

its essence immutable,

unhindered by intent or

even awareness.

I’m afraid of that love

—at times—the same way

I think about not being

able to count every number,

or understand the infinity

of expanding space,

Love being as close to Eternity

on Earth as we get

in this life.

The Ways My Wife Tells Me

She doesn’t compare parts of me to nature, or find similes—much less metaphors—in the way I speak or smile; she does not liken me to notable or minor characters from classic texts; she never feels inclined, her inhibitions lowered by the wine she seldom drinks, to wax rhapsodic about how I make her feel the way no other…; she is not a fan of PDA or anything that needily shrieks look at us!; she is a mother with an endless reserve of encomiums for the children she bore, and after I came to accept this I learned to cherish it; she doesn’t adore me the way she does our dog—even or especially when he curls up on freshly-washed sheets; she understands, instinctively, that a meal made with intent is a novel, the simple act of acceptance a poem that ceaselessly composes itself; she does not apologize for lacking a particular ease with words that her husband possesses; take me as I am she’s never said; above all, she knows show don’t tell is a lesson that makes life into art, and men who happen to be writers do well to remember.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock

—