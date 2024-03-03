Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Fearsome Love

A Fearsome Love

The Ways My Wife Tells Me

by Leave a Comment

A Fearsome Love

Some writers may but many,
being experts
at observation and imitation,
will not or else cannot
do things they describe, or

are driven to capture things
they dream about
achieving…

Turning pages to find
a better version of their world or,
at times, themselves.

It’s those whose lives are art
(or else, artless)
that often inspire artists
to attempt—and fail—
to properly illustrate or explain
what moves them, prompting
such adoration, or envy.

My wife is a genius of love,
and I watch her
go about the business of loving:
our children, all creatures,
her work, this world.

It’s a type of love I fear at times:
the totality of it;
its essence immutable,
unhindered by intent or
even awareness.

I’m afraid of that love
—at times—the same way
I think about not being
able to count every number,
or understand the infinity
of expanding space,
Love being as close to Eternity
on Earth as we get
in this life.

 

The Ways My Wife Tells Me

She doesn’t compare parts of me to nature, or find similes—much less metaphors—in the way I speak or smile; she does not liken me to notable or minor characters from classic texts; she never feels inclined, her inhibitions lowered by the wine she seldom drinks, to wax rhapsodic about how I make her feel the way no other…; she is not a fan of PDA or anything that needily shrieks look at us!; she is a mother with an endless reserve of encomiums for the children she bore, and after I came to accept this I learned to cherish it; she doesn’t adore me the way she does our dog—even or especially when he curls up on freshly-washed sheets; she understands, instinctively, that a meal made with intent is a novel, the simple act of acceptance a poem that ceaselessly composes itself; she does not apologize for lacking a particular ease with words that her husband possesses; take me as I am she’s never said; above all, she knows show don’t tell is a lesson that makes life into art, and men who happen to be writers do well to remember.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Sean Murphy

Sean Murphy is founder of the non-profit 1455 Lit Arts, and directs the Story Center at Shenandoah University. He has appeared on NPR's "All Things Considered" and been quoted in USA Today, The New York Times, The Huffington Post, and AdAge. A long-time columnist for PopMatters, his work has also appeared in Salon, The Village Voice, Washington City Paper, The Good Men Project, Sequestrum, Blue Mountain Review, and others. His chapbook, The Blackened Blues, was published by Finishing Line Press in 2021. His second collection of poems, Rhapsodies in Blue was published by Kelsay Books in 2023. His third collection, Kinds of Blue, and This Kind of Man, his first collection of short fiction, are forthcoming in 2024. He has been nominated four times for the Pushcart Prize, twice for Best of Net, and his book Please Talk about Me When I'm Gone was the winner of Memoir Magazine's 2022 Memoir Prize. To learn more, and read his published short fiction, poetry, and criticism, please visit seanmurphy.net/ and @bullmurph.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x